A mom and son from a prominent South Carolina family were found slain in June, and the murder has not yet been solved

'Somebody's in Danger': 2 Months After Deaths of Prominent S.C. Mom and Son, Nobody Has Been Arrested

The murders of two members of a prominent South Carolina family have shaken their community — and area residents are worried there's a killer on the loose.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his 52-year-old mother, Maggie, were shot and killed on their 1,770-acre property in Islandton on June 7. Paul's father and Maggie's husband, Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney, found their bodies that night.

Paul had been shot in the head and chest with a shotgun and his mother was killed with an assault rifle. Police classified the killings as "execution-style" killings

Almost two months later, there have been no arrests in the shocking double-homicide. There are no leads, suspects or motives —at least none that police are sharing. Less than 12 hours after the murders, the Colleton County Sheriff's office issued a statement to reassure the community: "At this time, there is no danger to the public."

But not everyone is convinced.

"It's nonsensical," local attorney Mark Tinsley tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "There's a killer out there. Maybe more than one. Somebody's in danger."

murdaugh family cover

At the time of his death, Paul, 22, was awaiting trial for charges of one count of boating under the influence (BUI) causing death and two counts of causing great bodily injury in connection with a February 2019 boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Connor Cook, a passenger in the boat who suffered a broken jaw in the crash, recently filed a civil petition alleging investigators initially tried to steer the investigation away from Paul. In recently-released audio and video footage from the crash scene, Cook's cousin is heard telling a police officer that Paul was driving at the time of the crash. But FITSNews.com reports the officer wrote down in his official report that the brother said he "did not know" who was driving.

Paul pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail.

But there are other deaths that could be connected to the family, including the 2015 death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County, three miles from where his car had run out of gas. Authorities said it seemed like he had been the victim of a hit-and-run.

A statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) last month said that the agency "has opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh."

murdaugh family The Murdaugh family

Another death connected to the Murdaughs was that of their family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield who died in 2018 as a result of a "trip and fall" accident, according to documents obtained by FITSNews.

While the 57-year-old woman's death was classified as an accident, the Murdaugh family's insurance company reportedly settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $500,000.