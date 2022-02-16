Month After Oregon Arcade Burned to the Ground, Police Identify Murder Victim Found in Rubble
A Hillsboro, Ore., resident is facing a second-degree murder charge after being accused of arson.
According to Oregon Live, Washington County prosecutors filed a new 21-count indictment against 34-year-old Roel Leon on Monday.
The indictment comes after Leon allegedly set the Weil Arcade in downtown Hillsboro on fire Jan. 2, the news outlet added.
In a news release issued Tuesday, police identified the body of the man who died of smoke inhalation inside the arcade as 40-year-old Ronald William Knapp.
The Hillsboro Police Department stated his body was recovered in debris from the fire.
"As a result of the death of Mr. Knapp, these findings were presented to the Washington District Attorney's Office for review of additional charges," police said in the news release, adding the suspect is being held in the Washington County Jail.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Records show Knapp's address was previously listed at a Portland homeless center and he is in no way affiliated with the arcade.
"He did not have any connection to that building," said Sgt. Clint Chrz, a spokesperson for the HPD, per Oregon Live.
RELATED: Texas Murder Suspect Says Song Told Him to Kill After Police Find Body in Burning Storage Unit
The Hillsboro Fire and Rescue determined the fire was intentionally set at the arcade and believe there are no additional victims in the debris.
Police say the search for the victim was delayed due to safety concerns related to the building.
Leon was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection with the fire. Police added that he was also taken into custody in connection with two vehicle arsons that took place Jan. 2 and a burglary in downtown Hillsboro that happened on Dec. 4.