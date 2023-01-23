'We Were in the Middle of Dancing': Witness Describes Horror of Mass Shooting Calif. Studio

A woman who survived the attack said she hid under a table during Saturday's shooting, but her dance partner was killed

By Laura Barcella
and Diane Herbst
Published on January 23, 2023 01:16 PM
Police officers stand guard near the scene of a deadly shooting on January 22, 2023 in Monterey Park, California. 10 people were killed and 10 more were injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night.
The scene. Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty

A survivor of Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., whose longtime friend and dancing partner was killed tells PEOPLE the violence has left her shaken to her core.

In an interview, a woman who identified herself only as Shally due to privacy concerns, says her "head is spinning" after the attack at the Star Dance Studio — and she's in shock that she'll never see her friend, whom she described as a "good guy," again.

Shally, 57, told PEOPLE she arrived at the dance around 8 p.m. on Saturday. About 50 to 60 people were there, she said, and she was excited to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her community. But her enthusiasm turned to horror when she heard cracking gunfire — "boom, boom, boom" — and then "everybody panicked," she said.

"I was standing with my dancing partner, my friend," Shally recalls. "We were in the middle of dancing. Then came another sound: 'Boom boom boom boom,' it was different and faster. That time I told my partner, 'We have to go hide.'"

The two hid under a table, holding hands and staying quiet to avoid detection, she says. "I tell my partner, 'Don't say anything,' and I see the guy ready to do something, and we lay down and we hold together and he shoots everywhere," she recalled.

Tragically, Shally's partner, with whom she'd been dancing for 15 years, was fatally shot in the back. She realized he'd been hit when she found her hand covered in blood after touching him.

After calling 911, she glanced around the room and saw many other victims strewn around her on the floor. One woman was bleeding, she recalls. "I see they just lay down straight, and I see so many [lying] down."

Shally, who hails from Cambodia and works as a caregiver, also dances at Lai Lai, in the neighboring city of Alhambra, where a second shooting was thwarted by an employee minutes after the massacre at the Star.

Shally's husband tells PEOPLE that Shally is understandably "traumatized" by what she experienced Saturday. Shally herself says said she feels "very lucky" to have survived.

Officials said five women and five men were killed in the Star Dance Studio shooting around 10:20 pm Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has named two of the victims: My Nhan, a 65-year-old woman, and Lilan Li, a 63-year-old woman. The other victims have been identified but are not being publicly named pending next of kin.

Nine of the 10 victims were in their 60s and 70s, and one was in her 50s, according to officials.

After the gunman attacked Star Dance, he headed to another dance venue, Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, in neighboring Alhambra. He entered with a gun and appeared to be searching for targets — but before any violence could take place, he was confronted by two people inside.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooter was "disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes because they saved lives. This could have been much worse."

The assailant, a 72-year-old man, was found dead Sunday about 30 miles away from the scene, in Torrance. He fatally shot himself after authorities used armored vehicles to locate the white van he'd been driving.

Monterey Park, where the fatal spree occurred, has a population of about 60,000 people, 65% of whom are Asian, according to the 2020 census.

The New York Times reports that in the 1990s, the city claimed to be the first city in the continental United States where the majority of residents were of Asian descent.

Related Articles
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Coroner Names 2 Fatal Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Brandon Tsay helped wrestle the gun away from the alleged shooter at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, 17 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, police said
Hero Who Wrestled Gun Away from Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out: 'Something Came Over Me'
Shooting at Louisiana nightclub that wounded 12 was ‘targeted attack’
12 People Injured in 'Targeted' Louisiana Nightclub Shooting: 'Not a Random Act of Violence'
Ellen Gilland, 76-Year-Old Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026e) Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
President Biden, Other Officials Decry the Calif. Mass Shooting That Killed 10: 'Horrific and Heartless'
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=184899504899482&set=pb.100001383016055.-2207520000.&type=3 Telma Boinville
Oahu Man Brutally Murdered Cleaner and Kidnapped Her Daughter in Slaying That Rocked Hawaiian Island
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
Ana Walshe
Authorities Allege Ana Walshe Was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She Is Alive'
Marinus Iwuchukwu killed in murder suicide
Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?