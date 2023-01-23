Coroner IDs 2 Fatal Victims of Monterey Park Mass Shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office has identified two of the 10 fatal victims of Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., according to multiple reports.

My Nhan, a 65-year-old woman, and Lilan Li, a 63-year-old woman, were killed.

Officials said five women and five men were killed in the shooting at Star Dance Studio at about 10:20 pm. Saturday. Nine of the 10 victims were in their 60s and 70s; one was in her 50s, officials said.

The gunman, a 72-year-old man, was found dead Sunday about 30 miles away in Torrance after a daylong search. He fatally shot himself after authorities used armored vehicles to find the white van he was driving at the time.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

After the gunman attacked Star Dance Studio, he went with a gun into another dance studio, Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in neighboring Alhambra, but was confronted and disarmed by two people inside.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooter "was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes because they saved lives. This could have been much worse."

The attack occurred on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people had gathered in the area to celebrate the holiday.

Monterey Park, where the shooting spree occurred, has a population of about 60,000 people, 65% of whom are Asian, according to the 2020 census.

The New York Times reports that in the 1990s, the city claimed to be the first city in the continental United States where the majority of residents were of Asian descent.