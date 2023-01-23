Another victim of Saturday's Monterey Park, Calif., mass shooting has died, bringing the current death toll up to 11, according to multiple reports.

A statement released Monday from LAC+USC Medical Center obtained by multiple outlets said, "Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly to care for the four victims entrusted to our care. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries. We want to express our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones."

The first 10 fatal victims of the shooting were all in their 50s, 60s or 70s, officials have said. Pending notification of families, only two have been publicly named so far: My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63.

LAC+USC Medical Center hospital also stated that one of the three remaining patients at the medical center is in serious condition while the other two are recovering.

Nine others were injured in Saturday's massacre, which occurred during a Lunar New Year dance at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

The incident occurred on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier that day, tens of thousands of people had gathered locally to celebrate the holiday.

After the massacre, the gunman headed to another nearby dance studio with his gun, but he was heroically thwarted by an employee.

The shooter fled immediately after the Monterey Park shooting and was at large until mid-day Sunday, when he was found dead in Torrance, about 30 minutes away, after a daylong search. He fatally shot himself after authorities used armored vehicles to find the white van he was driving at the time.

The shooter was a Hemet, Calif., resident who reportedly had been a patron at Star Dance Studio.

The motive for the shooting is still not known.

Monterey Park has a population of about 60,000 people, 65% of whom are Asian, per the 2020 census.

The New York Times reports that in the 1990s, the city claimed to be the first city in the continental United States where the majority of residents were of Asian descent.