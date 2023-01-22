What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'

Five men and five women were killed in the attack, which took place in a dance venue in Monterey Park, Calif.

By Greg Hanlon
Published on January 22, 2023 02:27 PM
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

On Saturday night, at least 10 people were killed and at least 10 were injured in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. inside a dance venue on West Garvey Avenue, a main drag in the Southern California city.

The attack took place on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people had gathered in the area to celebrate the holiday.

The suspect is still at large.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far:

5 Men and 5 Women Were Killed

At a Sunday morning press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the fatal victims were five men and five women. The names of the deceased have not been released.

At least 10 people were injured in the shooting and were transported to multiple hospitals, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at an earlier press conference Sunday morning. The injured victims were listed in various conditions, from stable to critical.

Luna said the fatal victims were of Asian descent.

Suspect Remains at Large

Luna said that based on a "very preliminary description," the suspect is an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 50. He said law enforcement has "gotten different descriptions of the suspect."

Officials have said the suspect fled the scene, and he remains at large.

"We are utilizing every resource to apprehend this suspect in what we believe to be one of the county's most heinous cases," Luna said, adding, "We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

"Our priority is to get to the victims, get to the survivors and wrap our arms around the families," said Luna. "Our next priority is to arrest the person who did this, charge them and get them prosecuted to the full extent to the law, no matter what the intent or motive."

Minutes After Shooting, Armed Man Entered Another Dance Venue

According to Luna, 20 to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, an armed man walked into a dance hall in the neighboring city of Alhambra, where people wrestled his weapon from him.

The man, who Luna said was Asian, subsequently fled. Police recovered a weapon from the Alhambra scene.

Luna didn't confirm if the incidents were related, but he said, "It's definitely on our radar screen."

Monterey Park Is 65% Asian

Monterey Park, in Los Angeles County, is about seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles. According to the 2020 census, has a population of about 60,000 people, 65% of whom are Asian.

The New York Times reports that in the 1990s, the city claimed to be the first city in the continental United States where the majority of residents were of Asian descent.

Officials Have Not Ruled Out Hate Crime

The motive of the shooting is not known. Officials are investigating the possibility the shooting may have been a hate crime.

"We don't know that this was a hate crime as described by law," Luna said. "Who walks into a dance hall and guns down 20 people?"

According to the California Department of Justice, hate crimes against Asian Americans in California increased 177.5% in 2021 from 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting During Lunar New Year Celebrations in California
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes Allegedly Tried 'to Flee the Country' to Mexico After Being Convicted of Fraud
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=184899504899482&set=pb.100001383016055.-2207520000.&type=3 Telma Boinville
Oahu Man Brutally Murdered Cleaner and Kidnapped Her Daughter in Slaying That Rocked Hawaiian Island
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh's Son Sent Snapchat to Friends Before He Was Killed, Video Is 'Critical to the Case'
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction Daniela Márquez; Jose Gutierrez
Authorities Find 4 Bodies Near Bullet-Ridden Van Missing Ohio Architect and Fiancée Were Traveling In
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
Ana Walshe
Authorities Allege Ana Walshe Was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She Is Alive'
Amber Alert issued for Jessica and Jennifer Burns. They are suspected of being taken by 60-year-old Jame Burns, their grandmother
Amber Alert Issued for Texas Sisters, Ages 6 and 9, Allegedly Abducted by Grandmother 
Marinus Iwuchukwu killed in murder suicide
Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide
Graham Correctional Center
Illinois Prison Staffers Discharged from Hospital After Substance Exposure as Testing Continues
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Visited Restaurant Where 2 Victims Worked 'at Least Twice' Before Killings
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Explained: Why Actor Was Charged in 'Rust' Shooting