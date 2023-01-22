Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Five women and five men were killed in Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

By Greg Hanlon
Published on January 22, 2023 09:10 PM

The suspect in Saturday night's mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., was found dead Sunday afternoon in a van about 30 miles away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72. He was found in Torrance after a daylong search, and fatally shot himself after law enforcement used armored vehicles to pin the white van he was driving.

Luna offered no motive for the attack, which killed 10 people and injured at least 10 more. The shooting took place at about 10:20 p.m. in Monterey Park, which is about seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The attack occurred on the eve of the Lunar New Year, a major holiday in many Asian communities. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of people had gathered in the area to celebrate the holiday.

The suspect fled immediately after the shooting and was at large through mid-day Sunday. Authorities released photos of the suspect as they searched for him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnuozaiPBY0/. LA County Sheriff's Department
LA County Sheriff's Department

The 10 fatal victims have not been publicly identified, but authorities have said that five men and five women were killed in the attack.

The injured victims were transported to multiple hospitals, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said at an earlier press conference Sunday morning. The injured victims were listed in various conditions, from stable to critical.

Luna said the suspect tried to carry out a second attack in the neighboring city of Alhambra: Approximately 20 to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting, the suspect walked into a dance studio in Alhambra with a gun, but was disarmed by "two heroes," Linda said, who wrestled his weapon from him.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Monterey Park, in Los Angeles County, has a population of about 60,000 people, 65% of whom are Asian, according to the 2020 census.

The New York Times reports that in the 1990s, the city claimed to be the first city in the continental United States where the majority of residents were of Asian descent.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

After the shooting, Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said, "We want to express our condolences to the victims and their families. It is important for us to be there for them and provide the support they need for what will be a time of healing in the next months and years. It has been comforting to see the support that has been here for our community and our families. This is a diverse community."

At about 9 a.m. PT, President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead."

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter, "Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026e) Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
President Biden, Other Officials Decry the Calif. Mass Shooting That Killed 10: 'Horrific and Heartless'
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes Allegedly Tried 'to Flee the Country' to Mexico After Being Convicted of Fraud
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=184899504899482&set=pb.100001383016055.-2207520000.&type=3 Telma Boinville
Oahu Man Brutally Murdered Cleaner and Kidnapped Her Daughter in Slaying That Rocked Hawaiian Island
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh's Son Sent Snapchat to Friends Before He Was Killed, Video Is 'Critical to the Case'
Cincinnati architect and fiancée missing in Mexico, family fears abduction Daniela Márquez; Jose Gutierrez
Authorities Find 4 Bodies Near Bullet-Ridden Van Missing Ohio Architect and Fiancée Were Traveling In
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
This photo provided by the Collin County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office shows Kayla Kelley. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, authorities discovered a woman's body in a field near the home of Ocastor Ferguson, a Dallas area man arrested Saturday, Jan. 14, in connection with the disappearance of Kelley, who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her. The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie, Texas, have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.
Missing Texas Woman Is Found Dead After Planning to Confront Boyfriend About Him Being Married
Ana Walshe
Authorities Allege Ana Walshe Was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She Is Alive'
Amber Alert issued for Jessica and Jennifer Burns. They are suspected of being taken by 60-year-old Jame Burns, their grandmother
Amber Alert Issued for Texas Sisters, Ages 6 and 9, Allegedly Abducted by Grandmother 
Marinus Iwuchukwu killed in murder suicide
Beloved Penn. College Professor Stabbed to Death by Wife, Who Then Shoots Herself in Murder-Suicide
Dr. Amie Harwick, Gareth Pursehouse
'Death by Fame' Goes Inside the Murder of Sex Therapist Amie Harwick, Who Was Once Engaged to Drew Carey
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
Elliot Blair
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'