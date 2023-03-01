Montana Woman Who Killed, Skinned Husky Puppy, Then Posted Social Media Photo, Gets Deferred Sentence

Amber Rose Barnes reportedly pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty before being given a six-month deferred sentence

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 1, 2023 04:48 PM
husky dog
Husky dog. Photo: getty

A Montana woman who boasted online about killing and skinning a husky puppy she believed was a wolf has received a six-month deferred sentence, according to multiple news reports.

Amber Rose Barnes pleaded no contest this week to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in connection with the September 2022 incident, the New York Daily News reports.

The 36-year-old woman will have her entire case dismissed if she completes probationary requirements imposed by a judge, according to TMZ. Barnes' punishment includes taking an online hunter safety course and not being able to use her hunting rifle for the next six months, TMZ reports.

Barnes was cited last October after she posted graphic photos of herself with the dead, skinned, 6-month-old husky online, claiming that she had bagged a wolf, according to the Associated Press.

She allegedly told law enforcement she thought the dog was a wolf pup, KPAX8 reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities said the young husky was part of a group of 18 dogs and puppies that had been dumped in the Doris Creek area of Flathead National Forest in Montana in mid-September, according to AP.

The dogs were turned over to animal control and some had even tested positive for parvovirus, which can be fatal in dogs if untreated, Fox News reports.

After receiving criticism for the post, Barnes admitted to making a mistake but claimed self-defense since the animal had apparently been acting aggressively towards her, according to Fox News.

"Either way, yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!" Barnes allegedly wrote in the now-deleted post, per Fox News. "So please remove all your [posts] thinking I just shot and killed someone's pet!"

Related Articles
Steven Cain, 50; Theresa Cain, 46; William Felton, 74; Ethan Cain, 13.
Ohio Mom Facing Eviction Kills Husband, Son, and Her Father Before Turning Gun on Herself
Bryan Kohberger
Years Before Firing from University Job, Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was Problematic 'Fish Cutter' Employee
Araylon Thomas and Kayiana Thomas
Texas Mom Who Drowned Children, 5 and 7, in Bathtub Gets 40 Years: 'Knew What She Was Doing'
Police video footage from the arrest of Lisa Edwards, who later died at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn
Woman Became Unconscious in Police Custody After Begging for Help at Tenn. Hospital, Then Died the Next Day
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
abby choi
Abby Choi's Ex-Husband Allegedly Attempted to Flee by Speedboat Following Her Killing, Dismemberment
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Inside the Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial: Could He Go Free?
Emma Pattison (45) and her family, George (39) and Lettie (7), photographed at Epsom College on 9th January 2022
Husband of Slain U.K. Headteacher and Daughter Died from 'Shotgun Wound,' Say Authorities
SHAWN ROUNSAVALL, 2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Hot Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder
2-Year-Old Alabama Boy Dies in Car, Father Charged with Reckless Murder
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Newly Unsealed Search Warrant Details Items Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Had with Him at Time of Arrest
Linda Kasabian is escorted by Deputy District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi as she arrived to testify in the Sharon Tate murder case, more than six months after she was granted immunity in the bizarre killings. Kasabian was recalled to the stand by attorney Irving Kanarek to testify in the penalty phase of the trial. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Linda Kasabian, Member of Manson Family Cult and Key Witness in Murder Trials, Dies at 73
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car is Learning 'to do Life Again,' While Driver Remains in Custody
Dismembered Model Abby Choi
Model Whose Body Parts Were Found in Refrigerator Had Financial Dispute with Ex-Husband Before Death
Corntrail Mckinley, Courtney Mckinley
Hit-and-Run in St. Louis Kills 3 Teens and a 'Very Sweet,' 20-Year-Old Father, Suspect Still at Large
Felicia Marie Johnson
Missing Woman Found Possibly Dismembered in Texas; Suspect Allegedly Searched 'How to Be a Serial Killer'
Missouri pastor. https://www.facebook.com/acnhfc/videos. All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church/Facebook
Missouri Pastor Says He Stopped Potential Armed Robbery During Church by Praying for Suspects