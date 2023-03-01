Montana Woman Who Killed, Skinned Husky Puppy, Then Posted Social Media Photo, Gets Deferred Sentence

A Montana woman who boasted online about killing and skinning a husky puppy she believed was a wolf has received a six-month deferred sentence, according to multiple news reports.

Amber Rose Barnes pleaded no contest this week to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in connection with the September 2022 incident, the New York Daily News reports.

The 36-year-old woman will have her entire case dismissed if she completes probationary requirements imposed by a judge, according to TMZ. Barnes' punishment includes taking an online hunter safety course and not being able to use her hunting rifle for the next six months, TMZ reports.

Barnes was cited last October after she posted graphic photos of herself with the dead, skinned, 6-month-old husky online, claiming that she had bagged a wolf, according to the Associated Press.

She allegedly told law enforcement she thought the dog was a wolf pup, KPAX8 reported.

Authorities said the young husky was part of a group of 18 dogs and puppies that had been dumped in the Doris Creek area of Flathead National Forest in Montana in mid-September, according to AP.

The dogs were turned over to animal control and some had even tested positive for parvovirus, which can be fatal in dogs if untreated, Fox News reports.

After receiving criticism for the post, Barnes admitted to making a mistake but claimed self-defense since the animal had apparently been acting aggressively towards her, according to Fox News.

"Either way, yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!" Barnes allegedly wrote in the now-deleted post, per Fox News. "So please remove all your [posts] thinking I just shot and killed someone's pet!"