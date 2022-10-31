A Montana woman was cited for animal cruelty after she fatally shot and skinned an abandoned husky thinking it was a wolf, and then bragged about the killing on social media.

Amber Barnes, 36, pleaded not guilty Friday to the misdemeanor charge, the Associated Press reports.

Barnes was cited after she posted photos of herself with the dead, skinned, 6-month-old husky online, claiming that she had bagged a wolf, according to AP.

She allegedly told law enforcement she thought the dog was a wolf pup, KPAX8 reported.

Law enforcement said the young husky was part of a group of 18 dogs and puppies that had been dumped in the Doris Creek area of Flathead National Forest in Montana in mid-September, according to AP.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office told NBC Montana that Barnes was not charged with a felony because they couldn't prove intent.

The dogs were caught and cared for by the Flathead County Animal Shelter and put up for adoption, according to the AP.