A Montana couple is dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a 50-year-old woman killed her doctor husband and then took her own life near a reservoir 30 miles away, say police.

On Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A witness saw a woman shoot a man several times and drive away in a pickup truck, Sheriff Dan Springer said at a news conference on Wednesday, KRTV reports.

Arriving officers found a man, identified as 53-year-old Jason Jones, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation led authorities to believe that Jason's wife, Kimberli Jones, killed her husband, according to the sheriff's office.

"We believe this was a murder-suicide, but on the same side we continue to do this investigation to get as many answers as we can for the family and for the community as a whole," Springer said at the press conference, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports.

Kimberli was later found dead near the Hyalite reservoir about 30 miles away from where she shot her husband from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Someone at the reservoir found her and called 911, the sheriff said, KRTV reports.

She was found near the "day use" area near the parking lot and Hyalite Pavilion at the reservoir, the Chronicle reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The couple had no history of domestic violence and no prior incidents had been reported between the two, the sheriff said, KRTV reports.

They leave behind grown children, KRTV reports.

As authorities continue to investigate, family and friends are mourning the loss of the couple who worked at Bozeman Health.

"We are incredibly saddened to have heard the news about Dr. Jason Jones and Kimberli Jones from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office earlier today," Bozeman Health wrote in a statement.

"Bozeman Health extends our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Dr. Jason Jones and Kimberli Jones, the statement said.

Dr. Jones and Kimberli joined the Bozeman Health team in October of 2021.

"Dr. Jones was a primary care physician who cared for patients at multiple Bozeman Health care sites, and Kimberli was a former Bozeman Health clinic operations manager," the statement said.

One of Dr. Jones' colleagues at the Montana State University Clinic, Lindsey Manning, posted a tribute to him on Facebook saying how the man they called "Dr. J" was such an "integral part" of their work family.

When she first met him at the opening of a new clinic, "he showed up in his cowboy boots and a big silver belt buckle — he came from AZ but was looking very MT and I remember thinking, 'this guy is awesome,'" she wrote. "I introduced myself and after chatting for only a few short minutes I knew my initial impression of him was correct; he was in fact awesome."

The post continued: "The Tuesdays and Fridays Dr J worked at the clinic with us were some of the best days," she continued. "Though he was a health nut, always tracking his meals on MyFitness pal and heading to the gym the moment the clinic closed, he'd show up with a yeti full of homemade ice cream and toppings for the crew or a baggie full of chocolate he and Kimberli had picked up on their recent travels.

"He told the best stories, often detailing some of his time growing up or of his college days," she wrote.

"He was laid back and was always up for a laugh or joke. He had an infectious smile and was such a warm personality to be around. During the clinic downtime, he'd be found reading research journals or re-taping his street hockey stick for the upcoming clinic hockey match in the stadium parking lot.

"I can only imagine what an incredible father he was to his kids, as he was always willing to offer sound fatherly advice to us younger adults when we were struggling with the challenges of life.

"I will always remember so fondly my time spent at the clinic with Dr Jones. Dr J, thanks for your oh-so positive impact on my life, we will all miss you so much," the post reads.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.