A Billings Police Department statement says the victim was attacked on private property by three large, mixed-breed dogs

Montana Woman, 84, Who Was Injured as Child During World War II, Is Fatally Mauled by 3 Dogs

An 84-year-old Montana woman who was injured as a small child during World War II died after she was mauled by three dogs earlier in April, according to multiple reports.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's identified the victim of the April 8 attack as Melitta Hain, KURL8-TV, MTN News and the Billings Gazette report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A Billings Police Department statement obtained by PEOPLE says that officers responded to a report of a disturbance on April 8, at 6:28 p.m.. The victim had been attacked on private property by three large, mixed-breed dogs.

All three dogs are being held at a local animal shelter, say police. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to an obituary in the Billings Gazette, Hain was born in Germany prior to World War II, but was injured as a child during the bombing of Berlin. Her family became separated during the war, and she subsequently moved to East Berlin.

She later escaped East Germany to the United States, but was forced to leave her family behind, only meeting them years later, the outlet reports.