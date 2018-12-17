Montana Pair Were Fatally Stabbed Before Bodies Were Placed in Acid — as Killer Pleads Guilty

A Montana man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl and 24-year-old man before dismembering their bodies and placing them into acid has pleaded guilty.

Augustus Standingrock pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of accountability to deliberate homicide Friday morning during a status conference hearing at Missoula District Court, a court official tells PEOPLE.

He faces a life sentence as part of the plea agreement, according to local station KBZK.

Standingrock was set to go on trial in January and had been charged with co-defendant Tiffanie Pierce in 2017 in the fatal stabbing of Jackson Wiles, 24, and 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett. They had been dismembered and their bodies were placed in plastic tubs filled with acid, the Missoulian reports.

During the hearing, Standingrock admitted to stabbing Wiles before handing the knife to Pierce, knowing she would fatally stab Pickett.

While a motive for Pickett’s killing remains unclear, Standingrock claimed he killed Wiles after Wiles sexually assaulted a young girl Standingrock was close with, the Missoulian reports.

In August 2017, Missoula police learned of the pair’s deaths after a confidential informant reported that a friend who lived with Pierce had come to his home in the middle of the night claiming Pierce and Standingrock had “stabbed someone,” according to a criminal complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE.

The roommate said he was awoken at their home by a “lady screaming,” adding that he then went into the kitchen and saw blood all over the floor, the informant said, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Pierce allegedly told the roommate that she and Standingrock had stabbed a girl and the body was in the basement.

Later that day, Pierce went to the roommate’s work and allegedly confessed that she and Standingrock “killed a couple people last night,” according to the informant’s account in the complaint.

That account adds that Pierce allegedly stated that Standingrock had brought the people over, taken them into the basement and then attacked one of them — and that when the second person tried to get away, “[Pierce] got the other one,” the complaint alleges.

When police searched Pierce’s home they discovered two bodies in the basement in plastic tubs of acid, with knives and an ax “covered in blood and what appeared to be human tissue” nearby, the complaint states.

Pierce’s trial is set for March, according to the Missoulian. She has pleaded not guilty, NBC News reports. Her attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.