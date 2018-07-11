Montana 'Miracle' Baby: Suspect Allegedly Buried Boy in Mountains Because He Was 'Very Heavy'

The man accused of burying and abandoning a 5-month-old for at least nine hours under brush in a Montana forest told authorities he did so because the child became “very heavy” after the man walked off with the baby from a car crash, prosecutors allege in an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The child’s recovery in a remote, heavily-wooded area at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday “was a miracle,” Ross Jessop, the Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy who first scooped the child into his arms, tells PEOPLE.

“I had given up any belief or possibility that the baby was alive,” he says. “I spent that entire night preparing myself to find a dead baby, but I didn’t want to go home until the baby was found.”

Locating the child turned his despair into “complete joy and happiness,” he says.

“The baby was covered in about a foot of debris, sticks and brambles and stuff like that,” he says. “I almost stepped on the child because he was that well concealed. He was facedown and completely exhausted and soiled and cold.”

“The baby was not only alive,” he says, “but he was obviously healthy enough and I knew that he was gong to be in a good state.”

The suspect, Francis Carlton Crowley, 32, appeared in court Tuesday via teleconference and was charged with assault on a minor, reports TV news station KPAX.

He has not yet entered a plea, and remains jailed with bail set at $200,000, TV news station KULR reports.

Crowley’s exact relationship with the child has not been revealed.

A 5-month-old baby was found buried alive in Montana Missoula County Sheriff's Office

How Authorities Found the Baby

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies were called to a disturbance at Lolo Hot Springs about 8 p.m. Saturday after Crowley had been accused of trespassing and returned allegedly threatening to fire a gun. Officers learned from witnesses including the child’s mother that there had been a car crash with Crowley as the driver, and the 5-month-old passenger in the car was missing.

Officers arrested Crowley, who allegedly admitted to “ingesting methamphetamine and bath salts,” but they said his “disoriented” condition made him unable to direct them to the child, the affidavit states.

His shifting explanations included his statement that the baby had died and been buried.

Law enforcement began a search along the road into the mountains that Crowley said he’d traveled, and found the blue Chevrolet Corsica he’d been driving crashed into a tree. With no baby inside, searchers followed a trail from the car of personal items that included baby formula, a diaper bag, children’s trivia cards, and eventually a baby carrier.

Francis Carlton Crowley Missoula County Sheriff's Office

Jessop and U.S. Forest Service officer Nick Scholz then both heard “a very faint noise” and followed it in the darkness to a spot on heavily wooded private property where they found the boy “facedown in a wet and soiled onesie with temperatures in the 40’s,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release posted to its Facebook page.

Jessop, a father of three daughters ages 3, 5 and 7 years old, tells PEOPLE, “This baby was to the point of exhaustion. It wasn’t even a cry, it was just whimpering, ‘I’m done crying.'”

After they radioed word of their discovery, it still took Jessop, Scholz and another search volunteer about 35 to 55 minutes to emerge from the remote location and place the baby into the care of paramedics and a waiting ambulance, says Jessop.

“To be honest, I lost all track of time at that point,” he says. “We swaddled the baby up as best we could and I carried him out.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The child coughed up small sticks during transport to the hospital, where he still was being treated Tuesday for dehydration, lack of food, and scratches, cuts and bruises “as a result of being left on the ground,” according to the affidavit.

Baby in Care of Child Services

Crowley allegedly later told law enforcement that after crashing the car, he began walking with the baby, “but eventually stated he left the baby, as he was very heavy,” the affidavit states. The child had been in Crowley’s care since 7:30 a.m. Saturday, but Crowley was otherwise unable to provide a precise timeframe for the accident or when he allegedly abandoned the child in the forest, “only stating it was hot outside,” according to the affidavit.

The child is currently in the care of the Montana Child and Family Services Department. A call by PEOPLE to the overseeing agency, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, was not immediately returned.

Crowley’s attorney was not identified. Crowley is due back in court July 25.

The turn of events uplifted the deputy in more ways than one.

“For the past three years, I have been really struggling to try to maintain a positive outlook on my career,” says Jessop, a 10-year veteran of law enforcement. “We see so much negativity all the time, it’s just that constant grind. You kind of lose hope; I think all cops do.” After first hearing about the missing-and-presumed dead boy, and containing his own anger as a parent, “you’re just wondering, how can humanity do this to a small child?”

“You know what? Sometimes cops make a difference in life,” he says. “Sometimes it’s not always the bad things.”

“Sometimes, just sometimes, we get lucky breaks like this.”