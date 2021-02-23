Monique Munoz was described as "the heart and happiness of her family"

L.A. Woman on Way Home from Work Is Killed in Crash, and Family Says Other Driver Was Street Racing

A "beautiful" and "accomplished" 32-year-old woman was killed last week in Los Angeles in a violent crash her family says was caused by a speeding driver who was allegedly street racing.

Monique Munoz died Wednesday night, after an unnamed 17-year-old driving a Lamborghini collided with her Lexus. She was returning home from work at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal crash, which left the teen driver with what were described by police as "minor" head injuries.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with Munoz's death.

KCBS-TV spoke to family members during a candlelight vigil for Munoz.

Isaac Cardona, her stepfather, said the woman "had a heart of gold" and "never hurt anybody — did everything right."

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue.

"Kids racing down the street in a Lamborghini, 17 years old in a Lamborghini doing 120 miles per hour, hits and kills her," Cardona told the station. "Senseless."

Munoz was working as a receptionist, and had aspirations of going to law school.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to Cardona, Munoz' relatives want criminal charges against the driver.

"I want him prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Cardona said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established online to help defray the costs of Munoz funeral.