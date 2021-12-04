"A large amount of money" — which included "cash, checks, and money orders" — was discovered inside a wall within the Lakewood Church amid a renovation project, according to Houston Police

Money Found in Walls of Joel Osteen's Church May Be Linked to 2014 Robbery Case, Says Houston Police Dept.

A large sum of money that was recently found inside the walls of Joel Osteen's church is said to be linked to a 2014 robbery case, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Friday, authorities in Texas released a social media statement that police were summoned to the celebrity televangelist's Lakewood Church on Nov. 10 around 2:30 p.m. local time.

There, police said that members of the church stated that "a large amount of money" — which included "cash, checks, and money orders" — was discovered inside a wall within the establishment amid a renovation project.

Per the Houston Police Department, burglary and theft officers responded and found "an undisclosed amount of money" upon their investigation. The funds, authorities noted, were "inventoried, documented, and left in the custody of Lakewood Church" as the money was "property found on its premises."

Police added that evidence from the discovered checks suggests that the money could be connected to a theft report that was previously placed in March 2014. That amount was undisclosed at the time, authorities said.

In a statement, which was obtained by The New York Times, a representative for the Lakewood Church acknowledged the discovery of the money.

"Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation," read the statement. "Lakewood has no further comment at this time."

Previously, when the initial theft took place in 2014, a church employee discovered funds were stolen from the church's safe, a Houston Police spokesman explained to The Houston Chronicle at the time.

In a statement years ago, the Lakewood Church said that the "funds were fully insured, and we are working with our insurance company to restore the stolen funds to the church," the publication reported.

According to local media outlets, the money was discovered by a plumber who was working on renovating the church in November.

The worker — only identified as Justin, per ABC 13 and KHOU 11 — revealed that he was the one who found the money when he called into The Morning Bullpen with George Mo and Erik.

"There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile," the caller said, according to KPRC-TV. "We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, 'Oh wow!' "

"I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in," he added.