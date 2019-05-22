Mom's Slain Body Was Discovered by Son — and Cop Who Was 'Possibly Involved' With Her Is Charged

Image zoom Dominique Clayton Facebook

A married Mississippi police officer is behind bars, accused of fatally shooting a mother of four who was found dead from a gunshot wound by her 8-year-old son.

The slain body of Dominque Clayton, 32, of Oxford, Mississippi, was discovered Sunday. She had been shot in the head.

Relatives told FOX13 Clayton’s four children were returning from spending the weekend at their uncle’s. The boy was sent inside to lure Clayton out for a fun prank, but he instead exited the home alone and delivered the tragic news.

On Monday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne, 38, into custody and charged him with murder in Clayton’s death, PEOPLE confirms.

Kinne remains behind bars without bail. At press time, it was unknown if he had an attorney or had entered a plea to the charge against him.

Clayton’s relatives told local media she was romantically involved with Kinne, who is married and joined the Oxford Police Department four years ago.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutcheon spoke to reporters in the wake of Kinne’s arrest, and would only say the two were “possibly involved.”

Kinne was not on duty when the slaying took place.

Clayton’s sister, Shyjuan Clayton, is devastated by the loss.

“It broke us because my sister was the life of the party, she made us laugh,” Shyjuan Clayton told FOX13. “My sister was crazy and silly. It won’t be the same without her.”

McCutchen has responded to concerns Clayton’s family had expressed in media interviews.

He told WREG he would ensure the investigation would be independent and unbiased.

“We want to assure you that we will not hide behind our badge,” McCutchen said. “Our hearts go out to the family of Dominique Clayton. To the family, we thank you for your patience and your trust in us to see this through.”