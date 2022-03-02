Mom's Discovery of Son's Severed Head in Bucket Leads to Murder Charge for Wisconsin Woman

The suspect allegedly said police "were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs" of the dismembered 25-year-old man

A mother's horrific discovery of her son's severed head in a bucket in the basement of her home has led to murder charges against a Wisconsin woman.

Asked what happened to the 25-year-old victim, the suspect, 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness, allegedly told officers, "That is a good question," before describing a day spent with the victim smoking meth and then engaging in sex that turned violent, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

In a news conference, Green Bay Police Chief Christopher Davis said officers responded to the home after 3 a.m. Feb. 23 for a call about a "suspicious death."

The criminal complaint says the mother was awakened in her home by the sound of a slamming door between 2 and 3 a.m., and went downstairs to check on a light that had been left on.

There she made the gruesome find and also spotted dried blood on a nearby mattress.

"The investigation very early on led us to another location ... where officers took a person of interest into custody," said the police chief.

The criminal complaint says police found Schabusiness at her home, where she had dried blood on her clothing. In her van they also located a crock pot box containing what the complaint says were "additional human body parts including legs."

Back at the residence of the victim's mother, police recovered the head and a "male organ" in the bucket and, in a separate storage tote, an upper torso. They also recovered knives.

Schabusiness allegedly told officers that she and the victim had smoked meth while spending the previous day together, and that after arriving at the mother's home, they engaged in sex that incorporated chains, during which Schabusiness allegedly said she blacked out at times but just went "crazy" and started to strangle the victim.

She allegedly said she didn't mean to kill him, but enjoyed the choking and continued to do it, the complaint states.

"Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she dismembered the body," according to the complaint, which adds: "Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade."

She allegedly told officers where they would find the knives in a black bag, along with the additional body parts in the basement.

"Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the 'dope' that was making her paranoid," according to the complaint.

The document further states: "Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head."

"The facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offense," Assistant District Attorney Caleb Saunders said in court Tuesday, where bond for Schabusiness was set at $2 million in cash, reports WBAY-TV.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault. She is being held in the Brown County jail, PEOPLE confirms through online court records.