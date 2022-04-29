LaDonia Boggs had allegedly confessed to disposing her 2-month-old son's body in the trash in a recording in May last year

D.C. Mom Who Said She Threw Away Infant Son's Body Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Baby's Father

A woman who allegedly confessed to putting her 2-month-old son's body in the trash after she claimed he died while he was sleeping has been killed.

LaDonia Boggs, 39, was allegedly stabbed to death inside of a Washington, D.C. apartment on the 1500 block of Benning Road on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Just before 3 a.m. that morning, Fifth District detectives responded to alerts of an incident in the area and found Boggs inside "suffering from an apparent stab wound." She was declared dead at the scene and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Later on Wednesday, officers from the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Carl Jones, 44, charging him with second-degree murder while armed, per the news release. Police added that "this offense was domestic in nature."

Jones is the father of Boggs' missing child, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. It is not clear who Jones has retained as a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Boggs' death comes almost a year after she was originally charged with felony murder in the presumed death of her son, Kyon Jones. She allegedly was recorded saying he died in his sleep before she threw his body in the garbage.

According to a statement from D.C. Police, Kyon was last seen alive on May 5 of last year but wasn't reported missing until two days later.

In May last year, the Charles City County Sheriff's Office said authorities were searching a Virginia landfill for the newborn, WRIC reported. His remains have not yet been found.

A local missing-persons advocate then shared a video of Boggs talking about how her son had died while sleeping in the bed with her.

"The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest. After that, when I was 'sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked," Boggs said in the video, which was obtained by WRC-TV.

She then went on to detail how she disposed of Kyon's lifeless body, saying she wrapped it in a blanket before throwing it in the trash, per the video. She was later released without bond.

Court documents also said she told police that she had taken PCP before accidentally rolling over on the infant, per NBC Washington. Surveillance video showed Boggs taking a car seat, a plastic bag, and a cardboard box to a dumpster at her apartment complex.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue murder charges, and Boggs was instead charged with tampering with evidence and was awaiting trial, according to the outlet.