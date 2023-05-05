Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed 3 Children and Jumped Off Roof Now Paralyzed, Lawyer Says

The lawyer of a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children to death on Jan. 24 before trying to kill herself says she is now paralyzed.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, is facing two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the death of her 7-month-old son Callan, her 5-year-old daughter Cora and her 3-year-old son Dawson.

Callan initially survived the strangulation but later died at the hospital, according to Mass Live.

According to the outlet, Clancy is accused of strangling her three children with exercise bands before jumping out of a window of her family home.

Her defense attorney, Kevin J. Reddington, shared in a conversation with The Boston Globe that she is now paralyzed from the waist down and "will be forever," citing medical records and his discussion with doctors.

Clancy's next court date has been postponed to July 25, reports WCVB, after being transferred to Tewksbury State Hospital.

Reddington has also argued the multiple medications doctors prescribed to treat her depression and anxiety following the birth of her third child are to blame for her "postpartum depression, as well as the possibility of postpartum psychosis." Clancy was reportedly on leave from her job as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital at the time of the incident.

Clancy's husband, Patrick (who was not home during the incident), spoke out about the tragedy in a Jan. 28 post on a GoFundMe page launched for his family, asking for people to forgive his wife.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," he wrote. "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or go to 988lifeline.org.