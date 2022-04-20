“I want him gone. I can’t handle it anymore,” Danielle Dauphinais allegedly wrote to a friend on Snapchat months before Elijah Lewis' remains were found

Mom Who Allegedly Called 5-Year-Old Son the 'Next Ted Bundy' Charged with His Murder

Danielle Dauphinais has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the death of her son, 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who she allegedly said was "the next Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer."

"On April 15, 2022, the Hillsborough County Grand Jury – Southern District returned indictments charging Danielle Dauphinais with one count of first degree murder for purposely causing the death of Elijah Lewis; one count of second degree murder for causing the death of Elijah Lewis recklessly with extreme indifference to the value of human life; and three counts of tampering with witnesses," New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dauphinais, 35, is currently being held without bail, and an arraignment is set to be scheduled in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Danielle Dauphinais Danielle Dauphinais

Lewis' remains were found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area near Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Mass. in late October after he was reported missing by the New Hampshire State Department of Children, Youth and Families about a week prior.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A few months before in June, Dauphinais allegedly wrote to her friend Erika Wolfe on Snapchat: "I call him the next Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer.:

"It's so sad but I have no connection with this child," she allegedly said according to the Boston Globe. "His father took him at the age of one and never returned him until last May 2020. He's been getting worse and worse. I want him gone. I can't handle it anymore."

Elijah Lewis Elijah Lewis | Credit: New Hampshire Attorney General's Office

Dauphinais and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, were arrested on Oct. 18 in New York City on warrants for witness tampering and child endangerment.

According to local outlet WHDH, authorities said that the couple was accused of asking individuals to lie about Lewis and his living situation after learning that child protection service workers were looking for the child.

An autopsy result released by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office in November said Lewis died by homicide caused by neglect, malnourishment, fentanyl poisoning and violence revealed by facial and scalp injuries.

Dauphinais' lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Stapf has retrained legal representation to comment on his behalf.