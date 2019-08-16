Mom Who Wants to Treat Daughter’s Cancer With CBD Oil Instead of Surgery Turns Herself In to Police

Image zoom Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

An Oregon mother is accused of taking her ailing daughter out of the state to avoid cancer treatment — opting instead to use CBD oil and other supposed naturopathic treatments.

PEOPLE confirms that Christina Dixon was booked early Thursday morning at Clackamas County Jail. She faces two counts each of first-degree custodial interference and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Dixon’s 13-year-old daughter, Kylee, is battling liver cancer. According to KGW-TV, a doctor had ordered a prescribed treatment of chemotherapy and surgery for the teen. Doctors wanted to remove at least one cancerous tumor from the girl’s liver, reports The Oregonian.

But Dixon claims her treatment has gotten results. In an interview with KGW-TV she said she believed that an alternative treatment of vitamins, herbs and pure CBD oil has been effective in treating Kylee’s cancer.

Authorities allege that Dixon and Kylee left the state in June to avoid treatment. Through a series of tips, authorities determined that they were in Nevada.

The sheriff’s office said that they were found on June 13 at the Long Horn Casino & Hotel. Kylee was placed in protective custody, according to Fox12.

In July, a Clackamas County Circuit Court judge ruled state child welfare workers could make medical decisions for Kylee. They also issued a warrant for Dixon’s arrest. She turned herself in earlier this week.

During court in July, Kylee told the judge that she agreed with her mother’s treatment, and wished to rely on alternative medicine. She stated that she understood the risks.

“She does not want surgery,” Kylee’s attorney Rebecca Schaleger told the judge, according to KGW-TV. “She does not believe surgery is effective or necessary.”

But a representative from Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) recommended that alternative medicine should compliment traditional medicine — and not serve as a substitute for them. “Without surgical intervention the tumor will grow causing pain, illness and eventual death,” the CASA child advocate said to the judge.

Dixon has been released from jail until her next hearing on August 19. She has not yet entered a plea, and her attorney did not immediately return a message for comment.