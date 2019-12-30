Mom Unwittingly Orders Mermaid Baby Doll Filled with Cocaine on Etsy, Revealing Drug Operation

Image zoom Mermaid doll Courtesy Elizabeth Faidley

One mom is sharing a horror story of Christmas past that involves a creepy mermaid baby doll and a busted drug operation.

Elizabeth Faidley of New York shared a now-viral story this week that has been shared 25,000 times on Facebook, though it all took place back in 2015, when her daughter Ellie wanted a “merbaby” for Christmas.

“Not just a mermaid, and not just a baby. A mermaid baby,” Faidley explained in her post, adding that Ellie had dreamed of naming her “Pearl.”

While Faidley was happy to have finally found a mermaid baby doll on Etsy, Ellie found the doll to be “disgusting” and, in a video of the moment she opened the gift, jumps back from the toy and shakes her head.

Faidley said that she was “devastated by my failure and more determined than ever to remedy it,” even going so far as to purchase hair dye in an attempt to make the doll prettier by dying its hair from green to blonde.

Faidley said that she discovered a “doll and teddy bear hospital” in New Jersey and sent the doll to get fixed.

RELATED: Former Shark Tank Contestant Arrested with $80,000 Worth of Drugs on Him, Police Claim

“I pack Pearl up in a box and address it the doll hospital. I tell Ellie that Pearl is going off to the hospital to have her face and hair ‘adjusted.’ Ellie wisely informs me that ‘Pearl has even greater problems than those.’ Then, she proceeds write on the box, ‘Please, please, help this doll. She has so many problems,'” she wrote on Facebook.

While Faidley was waiting for Pearl’s glow-up to be completed, she received a surprising phone call from a detective with the Secaucus Police Department, who told her that when the doll hospital “removed Pearl’s head to repaint her offensive skin, they found 2 ounces of COCAINE. STUFFED IN HER HEAD.”

“In what is probably the strangest conversation of my life, the detective asked me what was ‘up’ with Pearl. Did a weird uncle put drugs in Pearl’s head 30 years ago and then I inherited Pearl?” Faidley wrote.

“I explained what Ellie wanted for Christmas, how I found Pearl on ETSY, and why I shipped her off to the [doll hospital]. The detective then said, ‘You spent money on this doll? Have you ever heard of Ariel? She is a pretty mermaid. You can buy her at any Disney store.'”

RELATED: Woman’s Premature Newborn Twins Died With Drugs in Systems — and Now She’s Charged With Murder

Faidley said that detectives investigated herself and her family, ruling them out as suspects, and instead focused their efforts on “a ‘sting’ on the doll maker in Alabama.”

Ultimately, Pearl had to be kept by investigators to be used as evidence in “an international drug trial.”

“Everything we do for our children….we try to get the best Christmas gift and accidentally buy a mermaby stuffed with cocaine and become embroiled in an international drug smuggling ring,” Faidley concluded her story. “I hope all of your holidays, Christmases, New Years, are exactly what you planned. And are mermaid-and-drug-free. And if cocaine accidentally shows up under your tree, know that I understand and that you tried your best.”