'Smart and Determined' Mom-to-Be's Body Found in Home, Death Deemed 'Suspicious'

Alicia Rosa's obituary says she was "excited more than anything in becoming a mother to a beautiful baby boy"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 5, 2023 03:29 PM
Alicia Rosa Confer
Photo: GoFundMe

A 23-year-old pregnant woman who was expecting her first child has died under suspicious circumstances, with Ohio police announcing they've arrested a man known to the victim on an unrelated warrant.

Alicia Rosa's body was found in a Bowling Green apartment on North Main Street on March 30 at approximately 4:18 a.m. after a 911 call alerted police to an unresponsive woman.

Detectives from Bowling Green police are investigating and are treating the incident as a "suspicious death", a news release from authorities said. Rosa's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Police named Jimmy David Cole, 29, as a person of interest in the case, who according to reporting by WTOL had an existing relationship with Rosa.

Cole was arrested by Fostoria Police Department on March 31 for alleged parole violations and taken into custody. He has since been transported to the Wood County Justice Center but has not been charged in connection with Rosa's death. A police statement regarding Coles's arrest stated: "The investigation continues in reference to the suspicious death of Alicia Rosa."

Jimmy David Cole
Fostoria Police Department

An obituary published in the Sentinal Tribune says "Alicia Rosa Confer and her son Amor of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023." It added, "She was excited more than anything in becoming a mother to a beautiful baby boy."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Rosa's funeral costs. The page says "Alicia had a great love for her family and was excited to share the news of becoming a new mommy to a baby boy."

The GoFundMe page added, "We are angry, hurt, and in complete disbelief, but we will continue to hold onto the memories we share with her."

"There are no words to describe the hurt that we feel for losing our loved one too soon. Alicia was full of life and laughter. She had a smile that lit up every room she went into, and a laugh that unveiled her whenever it was heard. She was smart and determined, and had a work ethic beyond measure," the tribute says.

PEOPLE has contacted Bowling Green Police for further information.

