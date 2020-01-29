Mom Is Strangled to Death, Allegedly by Housemate She Accused of 'Inappropriate Contact' with Kids

Jana Layman Facebook

Solomon Whitt has long been familiar with the daughter and son of Jana Layman.

Whitt, 25, had coached the kids in basketball. He and Layman also both worked in an after-school program run by the Salvation Army.

So after Layman separated from her husband, her familiarity with Whitt led her to invite him to share space in her Seattle home, and in December 2018 he moved in with the family.

But over time Whitt’s physical affection for her children grew to concern Layman, who told family and friends that she worried about his alleged “inappropriate contact” with them, according to authorities.

Layman asked Whitt to stop, and when he did not, to move out. But rather than leave, according to criminal charges in the case, Whitt allegedly attacked Layman in her home on January 10, grabbing her from behind and then strangling her and pushing her headfirst down a flight of basement stairs, reports The Seattle Times.

She died three days later, Seattle police said in a news release.

Whitt now is charged with first-degree murder of the woman mourned in her online obituary as “full of joy, adventure and fun-loving.”

“She was loving, accepting of everyone and a friend to all,” said the notice. “Her faith in God lifted her through many health problems and hardships; she genuinely valued her many friends and was committed to their lives.” Her children “were the joy of her life.”

In a 911 call on January 10, Whitt “said he had found his roommate, a 41-year-old woman, unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase in their shared home,” police said.

Authorities allege Whitt staged the scene to look like an accident, but that “officers, concerned about the circumstances of the incident, called for homicide detectives to respond to the scene,” according to the news release.

Whitt was questioned and released, then questioned again and arrested after Layman died. He remains in the King County Correctional Facility on a $2 million bond, according to online jail records, which do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

According to a charging document that lays out the prior contact between Layman and Whitt, “[t]he defendant was so fearful and anxious at the proposition of moving out of the house and losing his perceived relationship with the victim’s children, that he killed the victim and coldly and calculatedly attempted to cover up the murder,” reports the Times.

A detective wrote in the charging document: “Although she asked Whitt to respect boundaries with her children, Whitt continued his behavior and in turn she decided to ask him to find a new place to live.”

“[I]t is clear that Whitt would have been quite upset by this request, as he was very invested in his relationship with Jana’s children,” the detective wrote in the document. ”It also became clear Whitt was upset and angry about Jana’s new boyfriend possibly taking his/Whitt’s place in the children’s lives and that he/Whitt would be pushed out.”

On January 8, two days before the alleged attack, Layman asked a mutual acquaintance to help get Whitt out of the house so she could discuss her concerns with her kids. On January 9, Layman told the same person that she’d asked Whitt that morning to find another place to live, according to the charging document.

Layman’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed she’d been strangled.

The charging document alleges that Whitt admitted to the killing.

Layman was an artist whose ceramics, oil paintings and water colors found frequent inspiration in nature and the Puget Sound beach, according to her obituary, and she taught art at Shorewood Christian School and pottery at the Alki Bathhouse. “Hobbies included synchronized swimming, family road trips to national parks, and singing on the worship team at church,” it said. “Two mission trips to Mexico with West Side Presbyterian Church Youth influenced her faith greatly.”

Whitt is scheduled to be arraigned on February 6.