The mother of Fabian Maldonado-Cortez was arrested on charges of murder and endangering children, while the stepfather was arrested on a charge of endangering children, say police

Mom, Stepfather Accused of ‘Severe Abuse’ After Drowning Death of 7-Year-Old Boy

An Ohio couple is in jail after the death of the mother's 7-year-old boy in an alleged drowning incident.

Officers were called to a home in Columbus around 8:18 p.m. Saturday in response to the drowning of the child, Fabian Maldonado-Cortez, police said in a news release.

First responders administered CPR until the boy was taken in critical condition to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m., police said.

"The investigation revealed that Fabian had been subjected to severe abuse which lead to his death," Columbus police said in a statement posted to the agency's Facebook page and on Twitter.

Police on Sunday arrested Fabian’s mother, 24-year-old Oneida Maldonado-Cortez, on a charge of murder.

Fabian’s stepfather, 37-year-old Jose Santos Perez, was arrested on a charge of endangering children.