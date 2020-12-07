Tiara Dzikowksi, 34, appeared to have been stabbed multiple times before succumbing to her injuries, according to police

North Carolina Mom Stabbed to Death by Husband as Children Escape to Get Neighbor's Help, Say Police

A mother in North Carolina is dead after she was stabbed in her home while her children ran next door for help, according to authorities.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday morning around 10:15 a.m. when deputies responded to a call about an unconscious person at a residence in Battleboro, North Carolina, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

While en route to the home, deputies were told "the children of the residence had gone next door to a neighbor’s house and stated that the victim had been stabbed by the suspect," a statement from the department read.

Maj. Eddie Moore of the Nash County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE on Monday that the victim was Tiara Dzikowksi, 34, who authorities said was apparently stabbed multiple times before succumbing to her injuries.

Tiara was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband, 33-year-old Alexander Dayton Dzikowski, was arrested on site without incident, according to officials.

Moore tells PEOPLE that "at least one of the children witnessed the stabbing" before fleeing to the neighbor's house.

It is unclear what motivated the stabbing, though Moore says that there was "some type of argument" prior to the fatal incident.

Alexander was transported to UNC-Nash Hospital due to injuries sustained prior to deputies' arrival, according to the sheriff's office. He has since been transferred to another undisclosed medical facility under law enforcement custody.

Authorities said he will be charged with first degree murder upon his release from the hospital.

Legal representation for Alexander could not be immediately identified by PEOPLE.

Image zoom Alexander Dayton Dzikowski | Credit: Nash County Sheriff's Office

According to a GoFundMe page set up in support of Tiara's children, she was mother to four kids: Quinton, 12, Xavier, 9, Lexi 5, and Aries 3 months.

The children have been relocated from North Carolina to Maryland, according to the fundraiser campaign.

"Tiara lost her life to domestic violence. She loved her children and her family," a description on the page reads. "Our family is asking for help for her children."

As of Monday, it has raised $200 toward its $5,000 goal.