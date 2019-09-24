Mom Speaks Out After Girl, 5, Survived Dad’s Jump onto Subway Tracks: ‘Angels ... Watched Over Her’

Image zoom Facebook

A 5-year-old girl who survived after her father jumped in front of a New York City subway train Monday morning with her in his arms is back home with her family.

“The girl is in perfect condition,” the girl’s mother, Niurka Caraballo, told reporters outside her Bronx apartment Monday evening, according to the New York Times. “Thank God and the angels who watched over her. Everything is O.K., except that now I’m without my husband.”

Shortly before 8 a.m., New York City police said Caraballo’s husband, 45-year-old Fernando Balbuena-Flores, jumped in front of a Manhattan-bound No. 4 subway train at Kingsbridge Station with his daughter in his arms.

The incident occurred in front of a platform of morning commuters.

Balbuena-Flores died at the scene, but his daughter, who has not been formally identified, was pulled from beneath the subway train by two Good Samaritans.

One of the men who helped retrieve the girl, Antonio Love, told NBC New York that the child was calling out for her father: “Papa, Papa, Papa, that’s it. She didn’t say anything else.”

The girl sustained cuts and scratches and was taken to a local hospital, according to a police official. She has since been released, multiple outlets report.

The bystanders who helped the girl were also taken to the hospital with cuts and scratches, according to NBC New York.

MTA spokesman Shams Tarek acknowledged that the incident was traumatic for everyone who witnessed it, telling NBC New York, “This is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family members as well as with our train operator — this is a traumatic event for everyone involved.”

Relatives claimed Balbuena-Flores was suffering from depression, though Niurka Caraballo told the New York Post she had “no idea” he would try to take his own life or the child’s. “He was a good husband, a good father, a good provider and a good man,” she said through a translator, the Post reports.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.