Mom and Son, 10, Allegedly Murdered by Her Boyfriend During Argument Over Television

A Texas man accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and her 10-year-old son allegedly claimed he shot them in self-defense after they assaulted him for changing the television channel.

PEOPLE obtained the arrest report for Tyrone Terell Johnson, a 42-year-old Marines veteran who allegedly called 911 Sunday evening and said he’d killed two people “because he was being attacked.”

The arrest report states Johnson — charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and shooting into or within a building — told police who responded to the Tampa home of 34-year-old Stephanie Ann Willis that the woman and her son, Ricky Willis, began screaming at him after he changed the channel to a football game.

Johnson allegedly said that amid the bickering, he went to the bedroom to pack his things to leave. According to the arrest report, Johnson claimed Stephanie, his girlfriend of a year, followed him and continued to “verbally berate him.”

Tyrone Johnson Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The report states Johnson, who served in the Marines from 1994 to 1998, allegedly claimed to police his girlfriend started pushing him during the dispute. At a certain point, Johnson claimed, Ricky entered the room and accused Johnson of striking his mom.

Johnson allegedly said he pushed the boy “and then armed himself with what he described as a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun,” the report states.

The report alleges Johnson started firing at Stephanie “as she was holding a PlayStation in her hands.”

Ricky, Johnson told police, fled the bedroom. He returned a short time later, and Johnson allegedly fired at him.

Johnson allegedly said that all of the shots were fired in the master bedroom, but his arrest report indicates blood evidence found in Ricky’s bedroom contradicts that claim.

Johnson is in custody without bail. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges and does not have an attorney of record.