Melanie Chianese, 29, died from stab wounds after an alleged attack by an ex-boyfriend now charged in her killing

N.Y. Mom Who Cared for Son with Autism Is Murdered in Suspected Act of Domestic Violence

When 3-year-old Myles Franolich was diagnosed with autism last summer, his mother, Melanie Chianese, became his advocate, taking the non-verbal child to parks around their home in the Town of Wappinger, N.Y., to enhance his development through play and socializing with other kids.

On May 29, the toddler lost his mom after a former boyfriend allegedly stabbed Chianese in the home she and her son shared in what police and her family said was an act of domestic violence. She died from her injuries.

"Myles is now being raised without the help, love, and advocacy of his mother, Melanie," wrote Chianese's mom, Cheryl Chianese, and her two aunts, Dawn Chianese and Kaitlin Balioni, on a GoFundMe page seeking donations for his care.

"Myles has a long road ahead and it's unimaginable that his mother is no longer here to make sure his needs are met so we will do this for her," they wrote.

Deputies who responded about 5:40 p.m. May 29 to a home on Scott Drive in Wappinger found Chianese, 29, suffering from stab wounds, according to the Duchess County Sheriff's Office. She died at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

A police investigation identified a suspect, Paul J. Senecal, 38, of Poughkeepsie, who had fled the scene. Authorities later located him in Poughkeepsie, and he was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, a felony, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"Ms. Chianese and Mr. Senecal were known to each other, and the motive for the incident is still under investigation," the statement said.

"Melanie was a beautiful woman," her mother Cheryl told the Poughkeepsie Journal. Speaking about her grandson, she said Melanie "was his biggest advocate and he needs her."

Her "son was her universe," she added.

The victim's survivors include the boy's father and Melanie's partner, Ryan Franolich, according to her obituary.

"She was a certified health coach who spent her life helping others, especially new moms with babies," according to the notice. She was due to graduate with an associate's degree from Dutchess County Community College.

"Melanie was an avid health enthusiast," her family also wrote in the obituary. "She enjoyed cooking, dancing, shopping, working out, going out with her friends and talking to her Aunt Dawn. She also loved pugs, and leaves behind her beloved pug, Ziggy aka Pigarene and her dachshund, Lucy aka Goosie. She just returned from her dream vacation to Florida in which she had the time of her life."

"However, more than anything in life, Melanie adored her three-year-old son, Myles Nicholas Franolich," the family also wrote. "She was not just his mother; she was his advocate."

The "very special little boy" was enrolled in speech and occupational therapy programs, as well as other services for children with special needs that his mother's family will continue for him, they wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"I just want justice for her," said Melanie's mother, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports.