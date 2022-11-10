Mom of Slain Delphi Teen 'in Shock' that Suspect Was 'Living Right Under Everyone's Noses'

Liberty "Libby" German's mother, Carrie Timmons, is speaking out after the arrest of her daughter's alleged killer was announced in late October.

On Feb. 13, 2017, 14-year-old Libby and her best friend 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams went for a hike on a trail in Delphi, Ind. When they didn't arrive to the location they were supposed to be picked up at afterwards, the girls were reported missing by family and a search ensued. The next day, Feb. 14, the girls' bodies were found near a creek. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

For nearly six years, the case shook the small town of Delphi and remained unsolved, but on Oct. 31, Indiana officials announced during a press conference that Richard Allen, 50, has been charged with two counts of murder.

"I was in shock," Timmons told Inside Edition. "I think I'm still in shock really. It came out of nowhere."

Timmons said that she always suspected the killer was familiar with Delphi.

"You had to know the area to get in and out," Timmons told the outlet. "It just seems logical that they had some kind of local ties at the very least. I didn't expect him to literally be living right under everyone's noses."

Libby's grandfather Mike Patty previously told reporters that he did not personally know Allen — who worked at the CVS in Delphi — but he said investigators had also expressed their belief that the suspect could be a community member.

Abigail "Abby" Williams, Richard Allen, and Liberty "Libby" German. Indiana State Police

"That's why we said, 'Never stop searching anywhere,' because we didn't know where he was," Patty said.

Allen has pleaded not guilty. He's asked for a public defender in a handwritten letter obtained by Fox News where he wrote, "I throw myself at the mercy of the court. Please provide me whatever assistance you may," after explaining he didn't know how expensive a defense attorney would be.

Timmons told Inside Edition, "If it turns out he is the killer, how did he manage to go unnoticed for almost six years? There's a lot of questions left unanswered, more questions now than there were before."

She added, "I've always said the girls deserve justice and I hope that's where we're headed."

An early clue in the investigation was a video found on Libby's cellphone where she captured a man approaching them. In the video, you can hear the man say, "down the hill."

The police released the grainy image in 2017 hoping it would help lead to an arrest. Police have not said if the man shown in the video is Allen.

"Regardless of the arrest, it doesn't bring her back," Timmons said. "I'm still going to be wondering what she would be doing at this point or that point."

Allen is due in court on Jan. 13.

The case is still under investigation and limited information is available at this time. The causes of death for the girls have not been released.

Authorities have said that if anyone else was involved with their deaths, that person will also be held accountable, and that the tip line remains open.

Tips can be sent to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called in at 765-822-3535.

In a Facebook post, Timmons shared her feelings on the arrest of Allen, writing in part, "Over the next few weeks, months and maybe even years, the story will finally be told. Justice will finally be served. Hopefully questions will be answered and we as a family and community can begin to heal."