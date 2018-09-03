Nevada Mom Who Reported 3-Year-Old Son Missing Is Arrested After Boy's Body is Found in Park

One day after a Las Vegas mom reported her 3-year-old son missing from a park, police have arrested the mom and the child’s father after finding the boy’s dead body, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities called off the search for Daniel Theriot after they discovered his body Monday in a remote area near Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Metro Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters at a Monday press conference.

Neither the 20-year-old mother nor the child’s 40-year-old father, whom authorities identified as the woman’s boyfriend, were immediately named. But both could face potential murder charges as well as child abuse charges after authorities located the victim’s 2-year-old sibling and gave the sibling to Child Protective Services, Spencer said.

Police earlier reported that the blond, blue-eyed Daniel was last seen about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, according to social media posts from the department seeking the public’s help.

The mother said she’d been in Sunset Park with her son and was using her phone when the boy wandered off. But when no other witnesses could corroborate seeing the woman and her son together at the park, police dug deeper into her story, Spencer said.

He declined to reveal anything about how police discovered the body or how the child died, but did say “there was nothing accidental about it.”

He also said that authorities believe Daniel may have been dead at least 12 hours before he was reported missing.

He said the parents have a criminal history but had not previously been investigated by child welfare workers.

“Having children is stressful,” he said. “Having toddlers is stressful. Having babies is stressful.”

“If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot care for your child, you can take your child to a fire station, you can take your child to a hospital, but this is absolutely — this is hard to deal with,” he said.

It could not be determined if they’d obtained an attorney.