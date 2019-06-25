Mom Rejected Man's Advances at a Party So He Allegedly Shot Her Baby in the Head: 'He Had No Remorse'  

Image zoom Fresno PD

A 10-month-old baby girl is clinging to life after being shot in the head allegedly by a man who made unwanted advances at her mother.

The horrifying incident unfolded early Sunday morning at around 4 a.m. when Deziree Menagh, 18, was leaving a house party in the Hammond area of Fresno, California with her daughter Fayth Percy, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said in a news conference shared by Fox 26 News and ABC 30.

At the event, Menagh met Marcus Echartea, who allegedly forced her to hold his hand, Dyer said during the conference.

According to police, Menagh quickly grew uncomfortable and pulled away. She then ran outside to tell her friends what had happened.

Moments later, Echartea found Menagh outside and allegedly tried to get her to sit on his lap Dyer said.

Menagh pulled away once again and ran inside the house to get her daughter. She then left the party with a male friend.

Menagh and her friend had made it just a few blocks away when they noticed Echartea walking towards the car, Dyer said.

Echartea then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s window, striking Fayth on the side of her head as she was sitting in her Menagh’s arms, Dyer alleged.

Menagh’s friend quickly dialed 911 and the baby was rushed to a hospital where she is listed in “critical, but stable condition,” Dyer said.

Marcos Echartea Fresno PD

Dyer also shared that Fayth underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head.

Echartea was later arrested inside the home where the party was held.

“It should shock the conscience of every person in Fresno to know that we have a 10-month-old baby lying in the hospital fighting for her life,” Dyer said in the news conference.

After being taken into police custody, Echartea showed “he had no remorse,” Dyer said.

“When our detectives brought him downtown… he had just shot a 10-month-old baby and didn’t seem to care or it didn’t phase him,” Dyer continued.

Dyer also shared that Menagh and Fayth’s dad Bennie Percy have not left the child’s side and are praying for her recovery.

At this time, a gun found at the scene is undergoing ballistic testing to determine whether or not it was the weapon used in the shooting.

During the conference, Dyer explained that Echartea is also believed to be responsible for an additional shooting that took place on May 27. He allegedly fired several shots into a home, with one round hitting just a foot away from a one-year-old child.

He is now facing felony charges, including attempted murder, for the shooting involving Fayth and the May shooting. He will appear in court later this week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A lawyer for Echartea could not immediately be found.