2-Year-Old's Mom Allegedly Poisoned Him with Hydrocodone in His Sippy Cup: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania mother has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old son after toxicology reports showed enough prescription drugs in his system to kill him, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Jennifer Clarey, 42, was arrested for homicide on Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in Doylestown.

Tullytown police officers were first called to Clarey’s home about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 to conduct a welfare check. They found her and her son, Mazikeen Curtis, lying in a blood-covered bed, according to the affidavit.

“The child showed no signs of life, was cold to the touch,” the affidavit states. “The woman … had significant lacerations to both of her wrists.”

Mazikeen was pronounced dead the following day. Clarey was treated for her “self-inflicted” wounds and law enforcement executed a search warrant at her home.

Detectives recovered a knife and utility blades with blood on them, the affidavit shows. They also found a prescription bottle for hydrocodone-acetamin locked inside a strongbox. The label listed 120 pills, but it was empty.

Detectives further retrieved an empty bottle of children’s Benadryl from the trash, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 27, an autopsy was conducted on the boy, who did not appear to have obvious signs of trauma. The doctor noted that his brain was “swollen and dusky,” which is consistent with an overdose.

More than two weeks later, a toxicology report determined Mazikeen died from hydrocodone and diphenhydramine poisoning, according to the probable cause affidavit. The report also confirmed the contents of the boy’s sippy cup contained hydrocodone.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Clarey on Tuesday. She is scheduled to make an appearance at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 25. She has not yet entered a plea or obtained an attorney, according to online court records.

“It goes beyond a terrible tragedy,” District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub told reporters at a news conference. “This was clearly a murderous act.”

Weintraub declined to speculate about Clarey’s alleged motive in the homicide.

“This was a killing with malice,” he said. “And whether it was premeditated or not, that will be determined at trial.”