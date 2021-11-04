Jashyah Moore, of East Orange, was last seen on Oct. 14

Mom Pleads for Answers After N.J. Girl, 14, Vanishes During Deli Trip: 'She Would Not Want Me to Worry'

New Jersey authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who vanished on October 14 after she was last seen at a deli — and the teen's family is desperate for answers.

Jashyah Moore, of East Orange, was last seen at Poppies Deli. According to a press release from the East Orange City Hall, she was wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and black boots.

According to WPIX-TV, Jashyah left the home around 7:30 a.m. to pick up some groceries for her mother, and somehow lost the EBT card that she had used. Her mother told her to retrace her steps in hopes of finding the card.

Jashyah's mother, Jamie Moore, told the station that she waited an hour for her daughter to come home. When she didn't return, Jamie went out looking for her. She finally flagged down a police cruiser and asked for help.

According to WPIX, Jashyah visited at least one other store besides Poppies on the morning she went missing. An employee at the store told the station that a man in a face-covering who appeared to be in his 30s came into the store with Jashyah and paid for her items.

It's unclear if the man knew Jashyah.

The teen's estranged stepfather is an East Orange police officer who is facing an assault charge for an incident last year in Irvington. According to NBC News, the girl's aunt said that Jashyah was expected to testify before a grand jury. Although police are not ruling anything out, they don't believe the assault case is connected to Jashyah's disappearance.

While authorities continue to look for Jashyah, Jamie Moore says that nothing would keep her daughter away from her.