Ga. Mom of 2 Who 'Loved Everyone' Is Fatally Shot in Christmas Eve Murder-Suicide

Hazel Reese, 36, was killed on the day before her birthday

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 3, 2023 03:39 PM
Hazel Janine Reese
Hazel Reese. Photo: GoFundMe

A Georgia mom of two — dubbed a "proud mama bear" by family members — was fatally shot in a hotel she was staying at on Christmas Eve, just one day before her birthday.

Hazel "Nene" Reese, 36, was killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a Brookhaven, Ga., hotel, according to a statement from the Brookhaven Police Department.

She leaves behind two sons, aged 10 and 16.

Police responded to the scene on Saturday, Dec. 24, after someone reported hearing gunshots on the second floor of the Microtel hotel around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw Reese lying facedown in the elevator, already deceased. Steven Oliver, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the police statement. He was still alive at that time, but later died at an area hospital.

Oliver and Reese were staying together at the hotel, the Brookhaven police confirmed to PEOPLE, saying, "There are no details about what transpired inside of the hotel room prior to the shooting," but that it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Reese's aunt, Joette Thomas, also told 11Alive that Reese had spent that weekend with the father of her younger son, purportedly Steven Oliver, whom she'd known for 15 years. Thomas also alleged that Reese had been the prior victim of abuse at Oliver's hands.

On a Go Fund Me page dedicated to raising money to help pay for her funeral, Reese's family and friends described her as a "breath of fresh air" who "loved everyone," writing, "She always wanted the best for everyone around her. Nene always saw the good in everybody and it hurts that she is no longer with us."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Her smile and laughter were contagious," the page continues. "She wanted to see her boys go to college and make something of themselves."

Reese's aunt told 11Alive that the victim's two sons still don't understand the loss they've suffered. "They don't realize that she's not coming back," Joette Thomas said, noting, "And I really think that it's going to take them getting some counseling because they're so used to their mom. She did everything for them."

Reese's best friend, Natashia Binns, urged other victims of domestic abuse to seek help and try to leave the relationship if possible. "Please ask for help," she told 11 Alive. "If you can walk away, walk away. Do not stay."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Tamara Colbert, Killed by husband Christopher Colbert
Pa. Man Allegedly Shoots, Kills Wife on Christmas Eve, Then Calls His Dad and Says It Was a Suicide
Julie Yow-Schmidt - Neumann
Pregnant Ind. Woman Was Denied Protective Order from Estranged Husband Before He Killed Her in Murder-Suicide 
Maisah Larkin
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
Cesar Montelongo
Texas Maintenance Worker Fixing Pipes on Christmas Eve Is Fatally Shot by Man Who Mistook Him for Burglar 
Ta-Sheng Ly
Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend's Sister After Convincing Her to Pull Over on Road, Then Killed Himself
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, Wounds 5-Year-Old Daughter Before Turning Gun on Himself
erin gatier
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Muchemi Family
Man Kills Wife, 2 Daughters in Murder-Suicide as Victim's Sister Says 'Nothing Seemed Off' in Family 
Wendy Feldman, the owner of Spa Elysium on Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill who was shot and killed Wednesday night in a domestic murder suicide
Beloved Pa. Spa Owner with 'Passion to Help Those Less Fortunate' Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide
N'Kya Rebecca Logan
Pregnant Woman Dead After Being Stabbed and Set on Fire Days After Baby Shower, Brother in Custody
Kaleshia Lyons
'Wonderful Mother' Is Murdered by Ex Who Then Kills Himself, Leaving Their 4-Year-Old Son an Orphan
Andrei Kisliak
Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6
Debbie Pratt Hudak, Kat Hudak
Ohio Mom and Daughter Are Killed by Man Who Then Turns Gun on Himself During Police Chase
Maria Cristina Jimenez
Florida Hospital CEO Killed by Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'A Lovely Soul'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10101400227714513&set=ecnf.28200045 Marla Hudgens
Phoenix Dad Kills Wife, Toddler Son and Twin Baby Daughters in Murder-Suicide: 'Complete Shock'
Rosanna Marie Romero
Mich. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Shot Her Baby Because He Thought She Was Cheating on Him: Reports