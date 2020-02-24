Mom of Tenn. Toddler Missing Since December Says She Is with a Babysitter: 'I'm Just Kinda Worried'

Image zoom Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The mother of a 15-month-old girl who hasn’t been seen since December is speaking out — saying she’s “kinda worried,” but she knows who has the missing toddler.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen sometime in December, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but she was officially reported missing last Tuesday, several weeks after she vanished. Police have said that her mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has given them “conflicting and inaccurate” information about the little girls’ whereabouts.

Authorities first learned that Evelyn was missing after hearing from her grandfather, who stated that he had not seen the toddler since the holidays.

In an interview with WCYB News 5, Maggie Boswell explains why she didn’t report the little girl missing — and says she was afraid that the person who took her daughter would disappear.

“Well, the reason I didn’t report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn’t want them to run away with her,” Boswell tells the news station. “And as soon as they thought anything was going on, they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

She did not specify to the station who she believed had the child.

Image zoom William McCloud and Angela Boswell Wilkes County Sheriff's Office

Authorities have arrested two people who they say may be connected with the disappearance. William McCloud and Angela Boswell were found on Friday in a 2007 BMW, which authorities had previously announced was a vehicle of interest.

“The gray BMW has been located in Wilkes County, North Carolina, along with the individuals that authorities were hoping to speak with concerning Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts,“ the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said in a social media statement Friday night.

McCloud and Boswell, who are both residents of Tennessee, were charged with possession of stolen property. They will appear in court on Monday.

Image zoom Evelyn Mae Boswell Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Maggie Boswell declined to name names, but tells News 5 that Evelyn was with a babysitter she trusted to watch her daughter while she was at work.

“In a way I knew that as soon as anything went down, this person was going to disappear — and they have,” she said. “And they have tried to find them. They won’t answer phone calls. They just kinda disappeared.”

But authorities have publicly said they are skeptical of Maggie Boswell’s story. During a Friday press conference, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated that some of what she’s said doesn’t add up.

“Surveillance camera footage, witness testimony — a lot of her story hasn’t been accurate,” Cassidy told reporters.

Boswell has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to her AMBER Alert, Evelyn is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Anyone who has information about Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.