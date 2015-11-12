Mother of 1-Year-Old Who Was Allegedly Beaten to Death by 8-Year-Old Says She Didn't Leave Kids Home Alone

The mother of a 1-year-old girl who was killed by an 8-year-old boy has said she did not leave the children home alone together.

Police allege that Katerra Marsha Lewis, 26, and a friend left the 8-year-old boy in charge of five younger children while they went to a nightclub in Birmingham, Alabama, last month. The boy allegedly beat 1-year-old Kelci Lewis to death after she wouldn’t stop crying, officials said. He then allegedly placed her in her crib as though she were asleep.

Lewis is charged with reckless manslaughter for leaving the 1-year-old in the care of the 8-year-old boy. But Lewis denies that she left the children alone, WIAT reports.

“I know they’re saying she left her child there without any type of adult supervision, but that’s not what she’s saying,” Lewis’ attorney Emory Anthony said, according to the Associated Press. “Right now we’re just trying to find out what they have.”

The 8-year-old boy is charged with murder in the incident. He is now in the custody of child welfare workers. It is not known whether he’s entered a plea.

The boy’s mother has not been charged with any crime.

Lewis is out on $15,000 bond, according to ABC7.