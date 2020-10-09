Mom of Missing Woman Found Dead in Car After Leaving 4th of July Party Believes Daughter Was Abducted

The mother of Natalie Jones, 27, who was found dead in her car Tuesday after a months-long search, believes her daughter was a victim of foul play

A three-month search for a missing Georgia mother of two ended Tuesday when authorities found her body in her car in the woods.

But how she got there remains a mystery -- and her mother believes her daughter was abducted and murdered.

Ever since Natalie Jones, 27, of Corinth, vanished after leaving a Fourth of July party in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama, about an hour from her home, her family and friends, along with law enforcement, have conducted extensive searches for her.

On Wednesday, her mother, Elaine Gordon, said volunteers had searched for her daughter’s hot pink Cavelier on the road where the car was ultimately found Tuesday – and came up with nothing.

Investigators have said they believe the car was driven to the area where it was found, WSB-TV reports.

A man who was clearing brush for a landowner found the car in the woods off Roosterville Road in Franklin, The LaGrange Daily News reports.

“We found no reason for us to believe it was foul play,” Sheriff Ross Henry said.

But Gordon said she believes her daughter, who has two sons, aged 11 and 8, was abducted, WSB-TV reports.

She said she believed someone had been threatening her daughter before she vanished.

“There’s some evil people in this world today,” she told the outlet.

Learning that her daughter was dead after all these months was a shock.

“I lost it, I really did," she told WSB-TV. “I started screaming. I started hitting the mattress. I put a hole in the wall.”

Questions still swirl around how Jones's car ended up in the woods. What authorities do know is that Jones had driven to Jackson’s Gap to celebrate July 4th with friends.

She left the party at about 10:30 p.m., sending a text to a friend who was at the party saying, “I made it. Thanks,” Heard County Sheriff's Office Lt. Danny Boswell said at the time.

"There were no further communications after that other than her receiving texts," he said.

Her phone last pinged on a cell tower at 5:15 a.m. on July 5 in Heard County – “in the opposite end of the county from her home,” he said.

On the night Jones vanished, she’d also been communicating with someone on social media and on apps, Boswell told The Newnan Times-Herald.

Authorities are trying to access records of those communications, he told the outlet.

Jones' mother remains devastated that her daughter is gone.

“She did not deserve this because she was a good girl,” she said, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

“She had a smile that could light up the world.”