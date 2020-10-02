Lynn Marie Maher was working alone a 7-Eleven in Waldorf, Maryland, when she was shot

Mom of 4 Who Married Her High School Sweetheart Is Killed During Convenience Store Robbery

A Massachusetts mother is dead after she was fatally shot during an armed robbery while working at a convenience store.

Early Thursday morning, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher was killed while working at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf, Maryland, by a man who came in and announced a robbery, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Maher was working as a clerk at the store when the unknown man, wearing a surgical mask, entered at about 1 a.m. He demanded money from Maher and after obtaining the money, shot her and fled the store. Maher died of her injuries on the scene.

Hours after her death, Maher's husband took to social media to share the news.

"Last night between 1230-100 a.m., October 1st, a robber took my wife, mother, grand mother, sister, Lynn Marie Maher from us. Anyone that knew Lynn knew she loved life, teaching Tae Kwon Do, and being there for her family and friends," Travis Maher wrote on Facebook. "She was held up at gun point last night, gave the robber everything she could on witness accounts, and had nothing else to give in this persons eyes other than her valued and loved life."

Maher was a mother of four boys and according to her family, she and Travis were high school sweethearts.

"There's so much pain there. It's a senseless, senseless, tragic killing," Maher's brother-in-law told NBC Washington.

When she wasn't with her family or working, Maher enjoyed teaching Tae Kwon Do, which she had a black belt in.

"She loved teaching the kids," her brother-in-law said, NBC Washington reports. "That was her calling. She just wanted to help the children, help other kids, especially underprivileged kids."

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” – 5’10” with a slender build, according to the sheriff's office. He was wearing a white face mask, a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and dark tennis shoes.