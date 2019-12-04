Mom of Boy, 2, Who Fatally Shot Himself With Gun He Thought Was a Toy Gets Sentenced to 24 Years

Image zoom Lohki Bloom Facebook

This week, a Colorado judge sentenced a 33-year-old mother to 24 years in prison, saying her negligence contributed to the 2018 death of her 2-year-old son.

Multiple news outlets — including KMGH, KDVR and the Gazette of Colorado Springs — are reporting that Melissa Michelle Adamson learned her fate on Monday.

Two months ago, Adamson accepted a plea deal from prosecutors, acknowledging that her negligence led to the death of her son, Lokhi Bloom.

Lokhi loved playing with toy guns, KMGH reports, and on Oct. 21, 2018, the child thought he was playing a game in Adamson’s Colorado Springs home when he took her loaded .380 Ruger, put it in his mouth and pulled the trigger.

Lokhi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adamson’s attorneys attempted to blame the boy’s father for the deadly incident.

Adamson was facing between 16 and 26 years under the terms of the plea deal. Fourth Judicial District Judge Lin Billings Vela decided to impose the maximum sentence.

According to the Gazette, police also found an ax and drug paraphernalia inside the home, along with two of Lokhi’s toy squirt guns.

Police learned Lokhi often drank water from the barrel end of his squirt guns.

The paper reports Adamson is a recovering methamphetamine addict who told investigators she kept a loaded gun in her home after a violent drug dealer threatened her life.

She pleaded guilty in September to child abuse resulting in death, according to KDVR.

In addition, she pleaded guilty to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, after admitting that she provided marijuana to children.