Mom of 6 Found Dead Under Motel Mattress, and Boyfriend Allegedly Admitted Crime After Cryptic Text

A missing mother of six was found dead under a motel mattress and her boyfriend has allegedly confessed to killing her, according to multiple reports citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

The body of San Juana Macias, 40, was found by Austin, Texas, police stuffed under a mattress at a Rodeway Inn on July 9, KATV, KEYE and the Austin American-Statesman report.

Police believe she was killed by her boyfriend of three years during a domestic violence dispute.

Macias was last seen alive on July 5 leaving her apartment with her boyfriend, Jamie Jerome Wingwood, according to an affidavit obtained by KATV, KEYE and the Statesman. Two days later, Macias‘ daughter reported her missing after not hearing from her for days.

That same day, Wingwood sent his sister a text saying, “I love you always. I’m fixing to be gone forever. I really f*cked up this time. I’m leaving town. Right now,” according to the affidavit.

Wingwood also allegedly told his relative, “I killed her.”

Before Macias’ disappearance, her family said Wingwood had made alarming comments.

“He basically told her on Fourth of July that he was going to —you know, she had so many hours to live, that he was going to kill her,” her daughter, Andrea Tealer, told KEYE.

Police arrested Wingwood in Louisiana following an hour-long chase. During police questioning, Wingwood allegedly confessed to killing Macias and leaving her body in the motel room. When investigators went to the motel, they found Macias‘ body stuffed into a box spring under the bed. Her body had signs of head and face trauma.

Wingwood is facing charges of aggravated assault and tampering with a corpse.

Macias’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.

“Her children are asking for help with her funeral expenses. She did not have life insurance. Her children should not have to worry about cost at this time,” the family’s GoFundMe page states. “They have endured an immeasurable amount of pain already.”

It is unclear whether Wingwood has an attorney or has entered a plea.