Audra Mary Rogers was killed when another vehicle crossed the center line and struck her vehicle head on

Pregnant Mom of 4 Killed in Gruesome Head-On Crash, Woman on 'Cocktail of Drugs' Charged with Murder

An Alabama mother was killed in a gruesome head-on car crash last year, and the woman who allegedly caused the crash has now been charged with murder.

Audra Mary Rogers was driving her Honda Pilot near Northport, Ala., last July. Her four young sons were seatbelted in the back.

According to a police report obtained by AL.com, Anna Lea Dalrymple and her infant daughter were traveling northbound when her 2007 Volvo crossed the center line. Rogers attempted to avoid the crash but the vehicles collided.

Rogers, who was pregnant at the time, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her four sons were all injured in the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dalrymple and her unrestrained daughter were also seriously injured. Authorities tested her blood and allegedly found that she was under the influence of what police called "a cocktail of drugs," including methadone, Xanax, Klonopin, and Gabapentin, according to AL.com.

Dalrymple, 36, has been charged with reckless murder in Rogers' death. She also faces four counts of first-degree assault for injuries to Rogers' sons, and domestic violence and reckless endangerment for injuring her own infant daughter in the wreck, per the outlet.

PEOPLE confirms that Dalrymple was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Feb. 24. She was released the same day after posting $137,500 bond. She has not yet entered a plea, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. PEOPLE's message to Dalrymple was not immediately returned.

Those who knew Rogers are still mourning the the death of the loving mother and beauty queen who held the title of 2021 World's Ms. Alabama Tourism. A professional bodybuilder, Rogers was also a three-time powerlifting state record holder.