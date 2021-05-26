Police said early on that they did not believe Tyi Faison was shot at random

Mom of 3 Was Killed on Mother's Day as She Was Walking Home from Job

Police in Orlando, Fla., have charged a 39-year-old man with fatally shooting mom-of-three Tyi Faison on Mother's Day.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirms Dimity Lamont Pearson was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

"Homicide detectives worked hard to make an arrest in this case," a statement from police reads. "We thank those in the community who helped bring him to justice."

Detectives have not said what led them to identify Pearson as the alleged shooter.

Faison, 30, was shot and killed on May 9 as she was walking home from work at around 4 a.m. Police said early on that they did not think she was killed at random.

Investigators have yet to say why they think Faison was targeted. It is also unclear if Pearson and Faison were acquainted.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help the three kids she is survived by describes Faison as "an amazing person with a great smile and sense of humor."

Faison's funeral was held on May 22.