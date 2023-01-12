Mom of 3 Was Found Stabbed Outside Her N.Y. Home and Later Died, 21-Year-Old Woman Charged

A woman who was found stabbed multiple times outside her Mohawk, N.Y., home was taken to a hospital where she died, multiple outlets reported.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, New York State and Village of Mohawk police found Tkeyah LaPlante, 26, with wounds to her chest, N.Y. Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police, told Syracuse.com.

Taylor Goodhines, 21, lived nearby and was arrested on the scene, the site reported.

At the time of her arrest, LaPlante was listed in critical condition. Goodhines was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Times Telegram.

LaPlante, who was arrested without incident, is currently being held at Herkimer County Jail on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond, WIBX reported.

It was unclear whether charges had been updated, or if she obtained an attorney. Attempts to reach state and local police were unsuccessful.

LaPlante's family is raising money for her three children through a GoFundMe account.

"Tkeyah was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother. Tkeyah had three beautiful children," Nicole Laplante, her aunt, wrote on the site. "[W]e would like to raise money for Tkeyah, as she was a single mother and to help her family and children to help with any cost."