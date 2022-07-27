Police say 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was in a packed Uber with six other passengers when one of them reached into her purse, pulled out a gun and fatally shot her

Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument

A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday.

Harrell and Borcela were reportedly in a packed Uber with five other passengers when Harrell allegedly grabbed a gun out of her purse and shot Borcela.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by the station, surveillance footage from inside the Uber showed the two women getting into an argument that escalated. In turn, Harrell allegedly reached into her purse, pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at Borcela.

According to the outlet, the Uber driver stopped the vehicle immediately following the shooting, and six passengers — including Harrell — fled the scene. Borcela reportedly did not make it out of the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A witness allegedly told police Harrell was upset that Borcela was drinking and dancing at a venue earlier in the night, prompting Harrell to text the witness to "get her girl under control," WPLG-TV reports.

When the venue closed, a group of individuals, including Borcela and Harrell, ordered an Uber. While seated in the same row, the two women began to argue, according to the outlet.

The witness said Harrell moved to the front of the SUV, faced the other passengers and allegedly shouted, "You don't want this; you don't want me to go in my purse," the station reports, citing the warrant.

Harrell allegedly then reached into her purse and fired off a single shot at Borcela, killing her.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by the victim's mother described Borcela as a mom of three who will be remembered as the "life of the party."

"She always held her hand out for anyone that needed her, even when she had battles of her own," the fundraiser's description reads. "She put her 3 beautiful children first and now they have to grow up and only hear of memories of their beautiful mother. I don't even know how to tell my grand baby's someone took their mother away from us."

Jail records indicate Harrell has been charged with second-degree murder. She is currently being held without bond.