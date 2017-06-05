Mom of 15-Year-Old Manchester Victim Olivia Campbell: 'If You Met her, You Wouldn't Forget Her'

The mother of Olivia Campbell, one of the 22 victims of the May 22 terror attack in Manchester, England, remembered her daughter in a touching television interview on Monday morning.

“Olivia was probably the cheekiest and gobbiest 15-year-old you’d ever met,” Charlotte Campbell said on Good Morning Britain. “She was also the kindest and caring 15-year-old. If you met her you wouldn’t forget her, seriously, she was just amazing – full of life.”

Olivia, 15, was registered as a missing person hours after a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 22. The next day, Charlotte Campbell took to Facebook to confirm her daughter’s death: “RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much.”

From left: Paul Hodgson, Charlotte Campbell

The last time Charlotte spoke to her daughter was when Olivia called to say how happy she was to be at Manchester Arena to watch Grande.

Campbell said after learning of Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, which left seven dead and 48 injured, she felt the same fear as she did in Manchester.

“My heart went out to everybody in London, I’m still thinking about [those] people now and I just hope to God that they can find the strength to get back from this, we are finding the strength to get back from it as well,” Campbell said.

Olivia’s stepfather, Paul Hodgson, said solidarity was important after terror attacks.

“We’ve got to stick together,” he said. “Wherever it happens, we’ve all got to hold hands, stay together, stay positive, stay strong.”

On Sunday, Ariana Grande held a benefit concert in the city — dubbed One Love Manchester — to pay tribute to those lost.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

All proceeds from the concert, which took place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in the city, went to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack. Those who were at Grande’s original concert were offered free tickets, and additional tickets sold out in just six minutes.

The concert occurred less than 24 hours after the London terrorist attacks.