Mom of 12-Year-Old Mich. Boy Who Saved Siblings from Vicious Dog Attack ‘Not Surprised’ He Stepped In

The mother of a 12-year-old Michigan boy who put himself in harm's way to spare his siblings from getting attacked by vicious pit bulls is proud of her son's bravery -- but isn't surprised that he would act so selflessly.

"That's just the kind of kid he is." Elisabeth Ashmore tells PEOPLE.

Ashmore had nothing but praise for her oldest son, Deacon. "Since day one, he'll do anything and everything for his siblings," she says. "He loves them fiercely."

On Monday afternoon, the sixth grader was playing outside with his two little sisters, ages 9 and 7, his little brother, 5, and a neighbor. Suddenly, two dogs came at them out of nowhere.

Deacon "jumped in front of all the other kids and made sure they could run home really fast before the dogs got them," Elizabeth told the Detroit Free Press.

"My brother and sisters started yelling," recalls Deacon, who instinctively stood between the snarling dog and the children as they ran inside to safety..

As his mother watched in horror, one of the pit bulls bit Deacon's left calf, leaving his leg with puncture wounds.

"When he bit my leg, I fell over," Deacon recalls. "They dragged me around a bit."

As one of the dogs tried to sink its teeth into his leg again, Deacon yelled, "Bad dog, bad dog," the Free Press reported.

"He backed up a bit and then I ran inside," he says.

When he finally made it inside, "I just saw blood," says Elisabeth. "It was just everywhere. I took off his shoe and I could pour blood out of it." His parents rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Deacon was still worried about his siblings in the hospital. "When we were in the hospital, he must have asked me five, six, seven times, 'Is (his little brother) Kingston okay?'" says his father, Peter. "'Are the girls okay? How's Mommy?'"

Deacon, a talented artist who was adopted from Ethiopia, remains on crutches while his leg heals. "He doesn't think he's a hero," his mom says. "He thinks anybody would have done that."

Since his story made headlines, well-wishers from all over the country have been donating to a GoFundMe set up by the pastor of his church.

In addition to donating more than $25,000 to help defray medical bills, well-wishers have sent Deacon notes of support.

"You're an amazing and courageous brother Deacon!" one donor wrote. "I hope you're healing goes great and the world needs more people like you!"

Another wrote, "Deacon is a great example for the human race!"

His family cannot agree more.

"He's just got the best heart," says his mother. "He's the best kid."