Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 23, 2022 02:03 PM

Photo:

A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report.

Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might be.

According to Queen City News, Cojocari, 37, received a home visit from a local detective shortly after she reported Madalina missing on Dec. 15. Cojocari reportedly told the detective that some of her daughter's clothing was missing. She also said there was no family in the area with whom Madalina could be staying, per Queen City News.

Records reviewed by Queen City News also allege that Cojocari's 60-year-old husband, Christopher Palmiter, drove to Michigan on the night of the sixth grader's Nov. 23 disappearance after arguing with his wife. (Palmiter is Madalina's stepfather.)

Cojocari reportedly told authorities she'd waited weeks to report Madalina missing because she was afraid of Palmiter's reaction, per court records.

Madalina Cojocari
Madalina Cojocari.

Cojocari and Palmiter have since been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the Cornelius Police Department released surveillance footage of Madalina getting off the school bus on Nov. 21 — two days before she vanished.

The police department also posted a handwritten open letter, purportedly from the missing girl's extended family, on its Facebook page, pleading for assistance and community support.

"We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing. We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances. This is something no child or family should ever have to endure," the letter reads.

"Madalina is a beautiful, smart, kind and loving 11-year-old girl with greatness in her future," it continues. "We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help."


Letter from Madalina Cojocari's extended family.

Madalina was last seen in her Cornelius home, about 20 miles outside of Charlotte. Her mother and stepfather reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on Dec. 15 after the school repeatedly complained about the child's absence from class.

A Monday update on the Cornelius PD Facebook page said the agency was expanding the "search area outside of the home where Madalina was last seen and that now includes Lake Cornelius. We are conducting additional land and water searches as a precautionary measure."

Madalina is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 90 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans; a white t-shirt and jacket; and pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, authorities said.

It is unclear if Cojocari and Palmiter have entered a plea to the charges against them, or retained attorneys to comment on their behalf.

The FBI is assisting with this investigation. Anyone with information on Madalina's whereabouts should contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

