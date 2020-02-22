Mom of Missing Idaho Children Appears Before Court, Investigators Find Last Photo Taken of Her Daughter

Investigators hoping to find answers regarding the disappearance of two Idaho children may have discovered the last photo taken of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan before she went missing.

On Friday — the same day Lori Vallow appeared in court just one day after her arrest in Hawaii — the 7th District Court in Madison County released her criminal complaint that reveals Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8 when she went on a family day trip to Yellowstone National Park, local outlet KBOI-TV CBS 2 reported.

A search warrant conducted led investigators to discover a photo from Vallow’s iCloud account, which shows Tylee at Yellowstone, according to the complaint, 12 News reported.

“This photo is the last time we can find any record of T.R. being with Lori Vallow,” the complaint states, 12 News and KBOI-TV CBS 2 reported.

Vallow’s son and Tylee’s brother Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, was last seen at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho on Sept. 23.

Both children remain unaccounted for.

At her court hearing on Friday, a judge denied Vallow’s attorney’s request to get her $5 million bail lowered, Local News 8 reported.

Kaua’i Police Department Chief of Police revealed in a press conference that following her court appearance, Vallow was transported to the Kaua’i Community Corrections Center.

She is set to appear in court again on Monday, March 2 on extradition to Idaho.

The Kaua’i Police Department made the arrest on Thursday in relation to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Rexburg Police Department in Idaho, KPD revealed in a press release.

The Madison County press release alleges Vallow “abandoned her two minor children, delayed law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children, and encouraged another individual to delay law enforcement’s attempts to locate her children.”

Vallow’s arrest comes after she “failed to comply” with a court order to “produce” her children before police by Jan. 30 in Madison County in Idaho. Previously, Rexburg police alleged in a statement that Vallow “has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter.”

Vallow has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She has also been charged with arrests and seizures — resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court — as well as willful disobedience of court process or order.

Vallow faces a maximum sentence on each count of 14 years in prison, a press release from the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney in Idaho said.

It is not immediately clear if Vallow has entered a plea.