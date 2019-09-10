Mom Brought Malnourished Teen Son Weighing 42 Lbs. Into Clinic, and Now She’s Charged

Image zoom Iraida Pizarro-Osorio Milwaukee County Jail

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested by Wisconsin authorities following the death of her 16-year-old son, who had disabilities and was severely malnourished at the time of his death, weighing just 42 lbs.

PEOPLE confirms that Iraida Pizarro-Osorio is being held on $35,000 bail after being charged with child neglect resulting in great bodily harm.

Medical examiners have yet to release the official cause of Hector Pizarro’s death, but an autopsy did reveal the teen was severely malnourished.

There were also bedsores on Hector’s body, according to officials.

The criminal complaint against Pizarro-Osorio alleges she brought her son to a community health center last week, and immediately, staffers noted Hector was so thin, his skeleton was visible through his skin.

An ambulance was called, and paramedics tried unsuccessfully to save the boy’s life.

As detailed in the criminal complaint, investigators allege Hector’s mother claimed he had autism and suffered from epileptic seizures. The complaint also alleges she said his weight never surpassed 80 lbs.

Pizarro-Osorio, who has two other children, allegedly told police she brought Hector to see a doctor during a recent trip to Puerto Rico, but that he was not treated because she doesn’t have insurance.

Later, she allegedly confessed she hadn’t been to Puerto Rico and had misled investigators, afraid child protective services would remove the children from her custody.

The complaint doesn’t address the physical conditions of her other children.

A motive for Pizarro-Osorio’s alleged actions is unclear.

Pizarro-Osorio has not entered a plea to the single charge she faces, and it was unclear Tuesday who her Legal Aid attorney is.